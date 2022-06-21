Eat Lunch At A Texas McDonald’s On Thursday To Support Uvalde Community

12 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

10% of all sales from 11 am – 2 pm will be donated

(DALLAS – June 21, 2022) – More than 1,000 McDonald’s restaurants across Texas are coming together to raise funds to support Uvalde following the recent unspeakable tragedy in their community. Ten percent of lunch sales from 11am until 2pm on Thursday, June 23 at participating restaurants will be donated to the Uvalde community.

Customers can participate in the fundraiser at participating restaurants by ordering lunch for dine-in, via carry-out, at the Drive Thru, on the McDonald’s App or through McDelivery. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to two organizations – the Robb School Memorial Fund and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio.

The Robb School Memorial Fund is a community fund that has been established with the First State Bank of Uvalde to directly benefit those impacted.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio is currently serving family members from Uvalde, and they will continue to do so over the coming weeks, months and years. They have created a special fund to support those families impacted by the tragedy.

Together We Can Make a Difference

“While no amount of money can erase this tragedy, as local small business owners in Texas we feel it’s important we do our part to support the Uvalde community however we can,” said Manuel Pacheco, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “Together, we can make a difference.”

McDonald’s has a long history of supporting the local neighborhoods our restaurants call home – from offering free meals, supplies and financial assistance around natural disasters, to recognizing those who make our communities a better place each and every day.

ABOUT MCDONALD’S OF NORTH TEXAS

McDonald’s of North Texas is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 350 McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. McDonald’s of North Texas restaurants employ more than 17,500 people in the Greater Dallas, Fort Worth and Tyler community. Follow McDonald’s North Texas on Instagram @McDonaldsNorthTexas and Facebook @NorthTexasOperatorsAssociation.

ABOUT MCDONALD’S USA

McDonald’s has always been committed to the communities it serves, and the people that make up those communities. Every day the brand takes steps to achieve a more equitable and inclusive future for our employees, Franchisees, suppliers, customers, and the communities we serve and foster.

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.