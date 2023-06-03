DUNCANVILLE ZONING FILE #2023-18

Facebook

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

ZONING FILE #2023-18

A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of the City of Duncanville, Applicant, to allow for the creation of a new zoning district NP, Nature Preserve.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the Interim City Secretary, Kristin Downs, or to Nathan Warren, Senior Planner, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Kristin Downs

Interim City Secretary

Nathan Warren

Senior Planner