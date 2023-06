Facebook

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a “BQ” Wine and Malt Beverage Retailer’s OFF Premise Permit by KABIR PARTNERS INC dba BREAKTIME, located at 103 S Cedar Ridge Dr, Duncanville, TX – 75116 . Director of said Company is Arifa Keshwani Surani