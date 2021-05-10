Duncanville Seniors Receive Prestigious National Honors

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Lesleigh Taylor Wins The Gates Scholarship

Lesleigh Taylor has been selected as one of 300 seniors from around the country to receive The Gates Scholarship. The award is highly competitive; less than two percent of the thousands who make the semi-final round are chosen. The Gates Scholarship covers the entire cost of college not covered by other financial aid, scholarships or grants.

Lesleigh will graduate from the Duncanville High School Collegiate Academy with her diploma and an associate degree from Mountain View College. During her high school career, Lesleigh was Youth and Government vice president, vice president of Student Council and secretary for the National Honor Society.

Lesleigh will attend Vanderbilt University where she will pursue a degree in medicine, health and society. The program investigates the cultural, economic, demographic and biological factors that impact health. She is planning to become a doctor.

Kaleb Berry Named College Board African American Scholar

Duncanville High School Collegiate Academy senior Kaleb Berry has been named an African American Scholar by the College Board National Recognition Program.

The program grants academic honors to students from underrepresented groups who have excelled on their PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 or AP Exams and in their classrooms, so colleges can identify them for potential scholarships.

Kaleb is a standout student in academics and athletics. He is part of the Collegiate Academy’s first graduating class. As a high school junior, he earned an associate degree from Mountain View College and is now less than a month away from receiving his high school diploma.

Kaleb has been offered more than $115,000 in annual college scholarships, which translates to more than $460,000 over the course of four years from universities including Howard University, Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin.

As a cross country and track athlete, Kaleb advanced to the regional competition in Waco where he placed 8th in the region in the 800 meter.

