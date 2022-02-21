Duncanville Police Chief Mark LiVigni Installed As 6th Chief of Police

Facebook

The installation of Mark LiVigni as Duncanville’s sixth Chief of Police on Feb. 17 brought together a large crowd of city officials, law enforcement officials, and members of the community. Chief LiVigni has been a member of the Duncanville Police Department since 1993, and had served as interim Police Chief since March of 2021.

Mayor Barry Gordon conducted the installation program at the R. L. Hopkins Senior Center in Duncanville. The installation was followed by a catered reception.

Duncanville City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides selected Interim Chief Mark LiVigni as the new Chief of Police from a number of applicants. The City Manager said LiVigni’s commitment to the City, plus his professionalism, made him the ideal choice for the leadership position.

City Manager Comments

After the installation, City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides added, “Chief LiVigini has demonstrated his steadfast commitment to the City of Duncanville through his almost 30 years of service. I am delighted to serve with him as we begin our new partnership to chart a new path forward. Chief LiVigni is a heartfelt person with high ethical standards, unparalleled loyalty, and is deeply committed to the Duncanville Police Department and citizen of Duncanville.”

Chief LiVigni is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and has almost 30 years of policing experience for the City of Duncanville. He has served in every sworn rank of the department, and is only the second individual in the DPD’s history who has done this.

LiVigni has a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas, and is a graduate of several high-level professional training courses. They include the F.B.I. National Academy, the Senior Management in Policing training of the Police Executive Research Forum, and the Institute of Law Enforcement Administration’s Executive Leadership training.

Chief Mark LiVigni

Chief LiVigni said, “The Duncanville Police Department has garnered great community support for as long as I can remember. Sir Robert Peel, regarded by most law enforcement scholars as the father of modern policing even though he headed the London Metropolitan in 1829, believed the police are the people and the people are the police. That may be more relevant today than ever.”

“In order for effective policing to take place in any community, perspectives, both police perspectives and those of the community, cannot be ‘us’ and ‘them.’ The only way policing can truly be successful,” he added, “is if both the community and the police work together to become a ‘we.’”

Duncanville police officers have been doing their best to keep everyone in the community safe, Chief LiVigni said, but the rules of engagement became far more difficult during the Covid pandemic. Since first responders are at such high risk of being exposed to any communicable disease, it was important to follow strict guidelines to keep the police officers protected, while also keeping Duncanville’s citizens safe.

Community events like open houses and headquarter tours were necessarily curtailed by the pandemic, he said. Now that this latest omicron variant seems to be dissipating, the Chief said he looks forward to starting more community outreach soon, with events planned to resume this spring and fall.

During his career in law enforcement, LiVigni has received three Police Commendation Bars, three Certificates of Merit, one Life Saving Award, two Meritorious Conduct Awards, four Civic Achievement Awards, and 29 Department Commendations for outstanding performance.

Duncanville Police Department

The Duncanville Police Department has been recognized by the Texas Police Chief’s Association Best Practices Recognition Program. LiVigni says he recently applied for the department to receive the Active Bystander in Law Enforcement (ABLE), and the application has been accepted.

Chief LiVigni recently promoted Matthew Stogner as Assistant Chief of Police. Stogner has a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice Administration and a Texas Master Peace Officer Certification. A graduate of the Senior Management in Policing program from the Police Executive Research Forum in Boston, MS, he recently served as S.W.A.T. Commander. Assistant Chief Stogner has served as an officer, sergeant, and lieutenant during his 22-year career.