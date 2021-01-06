Duncanville Police Department Announce Arrest of Christian Pinilla

Duncanville, TX (January 5, 2021) – In mid-December 2020, serious allegations of police misconduct by a Duncanville Police Officer was brought to the attention of Duncanville Police Administration by other members of its own police department. The police officer in question was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the allegations, which involved alleged misconduct while on duty.

Due to the nature of the allegations and to promote transparency, Duncanville Police Administration requested the Dallas Sheriff’s Department conduct a criminal investigation for any potential criminal activity. The Dallas Sheriff’s Department agreed to investigate this matter, and today two-year Duncanville Police Officer, Christian Pinilla, was arrested on three counts of Official Oppression, a Class A misdemeanor of Texas Penal Code, Section 39.03.

Texas Penal Code, Section 39.03 states:

(a) A public servant acting under color of his office or employment commits an offense if he:

(1) intentionally subjects another to mistreatment or to arrest, detention, search, seizure, dispossession, assessment, or lien that he knows is unlawful;

(2) intentionally denies or impedes another in the exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, knowing his conduct is unlawful; or

(3) intentionally subjects another to sexual harassment.

(b) For purposes of this section, a public servant acts under color of his office or employment if he acts or purports to act in an official capacity or takes advantage of such actual or purported capacity.

(c) In this section, “sexual harassment” means unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, or other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature, submission to which is made a term or condition of a person’s exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, either explicitly or implicitly.

(d) An offense under this section is a Class A misdemeanor, except that an offense is a felony of the third degree if the public servant acted with the intent to impair the accuracy of data reported to the Texas Education Agency through the Public Education Information Management System (PEIMS) described by Sections 48.008 and 48.009 , Education Code, under a law requiring that reporting.

The allegations brought against this officer do not reflect the values of the Duncanville Police Department or its members. We take very seriously the public’s trust, and our employees work diligently every day to safeguard that trust.

We would like to thank Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown and her team for investigating this matter in a professional and efficient manner. The criminal complaints involving this officer are being referred to the Public Integrity Division of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

An internal administrative investigation is also being finalized. Once completed, appropriate discipline, up to and including dismissal from the Duncanville Police Department, will be taken.

Duncanville Police Department shared this announcement on their Facebook page and many responded with questions. Most felt like this announcement was ‘vague’ and requested specific information about the allegations. We should note Officer Pinella saved an infant who was locked inside a hot calast year.

Statement From Duncanville Chief of Police

“While we are extremely disappointed to learn of the alleged misconduct and subsequent arrest of a Duncanville Police Officer, we are thankful the alleged misconduct was reported by other Duncanville Police Officers. We will not tolerate any member of the Duncanville Police Department using his/her position as a public servant to mistreat the public. We will hold ourselves accountable by taking swift action against any member of the department who violates the public’s trust.

This isolated incident is not a reflection of who we are as an agency and does not reflect the values of the Duncanville Police Department or its members.”

Chief Robert D. Brown, Jr.

Duncanville Police Department

