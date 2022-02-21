Sunday Afternoon Fire In Duncanville Destroys Multiple Units

Facebook

BEST SOUTHWEST AND OTHER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO STRUCTURE FIRE AT 800 LINK APARTMENTS FEBRUARY 20, 2022

Duncanville, TX – On Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., the Duncanville Fire Department along with response partners responded to a structure fire call at the 800 Link Apartments in Duncanville, Texas. The apartments are located off W. Camp Wisdom Road.

The situation evolved quickly, and the call was escalated to a 2-alarm fire. The responding departments included Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Dallas, DeSoto, Grand Prairie, and Ovilla. All residents of the 16 impacted units were safely evacuated. Those 16 units are reportedly either completely destroyed or were damaged by smoke and water.

Duncanville Police contacted the Red Cross, who were on-hand to assist those displaced by the fire.

Due to the fire creating a hazard for firefighters within the structure, crews were eventually forced to move to defensively contain the fire from the outside using aerial ladders, hoses, and water. At approximately 6:55 p.m., the fire was extinguished. No cause has been determined at this time.

The Duncanville Fire Marshall is onsite and has begun an investigation to determine the fire’s cause.