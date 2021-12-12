Duncanville Panthers Slay The Southlake Dragons On Way To State

Facebook

The Panthers are going back to State with a 35-9 win over the Southlake Carroll Dragons! Panther fans are celebrating the decisive victory with their eyes on a State Title.

The Duncanville Panthers did not waste any time, striking first. Their powerful defense came out firing on all cylinders. The Southlake Carroll Dragons backs were against the wall as quarterback Kaden Anderson dropped back to pass and fumbled the ball. Defensive end Omari Abor was able to scoop up the ball and scamper 16-yards for a Panther touchdown. The menacing Panther defense was lowering the boom on each Dragon that ran, caught, or threw the ball. The Panthers held Southlake to 240 total yards in the game.

Coach Samples and his team was prepared to the tee as they held the Dragons to 9 points in the entire game.

Solomon James displays excellences

Panther junior quarterback Solomon James completed three touchdown passes and ran for another score. James was a perfect 12 for 12 in the game. His most critical pass came on a fourth and three as James was able to drop back and throw a bullet to Lontrell Turner for a 22-yard touchdown right before halftime providing a 21-3 Panther lead.

As the third quarter started ,it was more of the same. Duncanville was able to pound the ball three times and a throw with Toledo commit Malachi Medlock for 22-yards. On the fourth play of the drive, James used his speed to hit the corner for a 43-yard touchdown run extending the lead to 28-3.

The Dragons then mustered up a touchdown to cut the lead to 28-9. This did not dim the light of Duncanville at all. Offensive coordinator Coach Jackson went into his bag of tricks on a third and 11. James executed a boom to Dakorien Moore for an 83-yard score to take a commanding 35-9 lead over Southlake.

State Championship Matchup Saturday 12/18 at 3pm

Football fans, we are going to get a trilogy as the 13-1 Duncanville Panthers will take on the 14-1 Houston North Shore Mustangs at AT&T Stadium at 3 pm on Saturday. The Panthers fell to the Mustangs in 2018 when a heartbreak Hail Mary touchdown pass hit them with seconds left in the game.

In 2019, the Panthers had another shot to win a title when North Shore was Duncanville’s opponent. It seemed that this was going to be the year. However, unfortunately the Panthers starting quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson’s season ended with a horrific knee injury in the semi-final game.

Duncanville gave it all they had in the state championship game, but fell short. Now the Panthers have another shot this year and Coach Samples and his team are determined to #LockTheGates. There is something magical in the air for this year’s Panthers team. Fans – don’t miss history as the battle-tested Panthers look to bring home another title. The last time the Panthers won it all was in 1998. This coming Saturday, the Panthers are looking to bring home another state title.