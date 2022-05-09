Duncanville Economic Development is Now Accepting Applications For Hot Fund Grants

Facebook

Bring Your Overnight Event to Duncanville & Apply for a Grant

Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville’s Economic Development Department is now accepting Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant requests.

As authorized by state law, the City of Duncanville collects a Hotel Occupancy Tax, also known as HOT Funds, from hotels, bed & breakfasts, and other lodging facilities within the City. Under state law, the revenue from the HOT Funds may be used only to promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry directly.

The City of Duncanville awards hotel Occupancy Tax Grants to events that significantly increase overnight tourism in Duncanville, Texas. Events must take place in Duncanville, Texas, and grant requests must meet all State of Texas requirements to be considered for funding. Those requirements are included in the application, which can be found at http://www.duncanville.com/hotel-occupancy-tax-grants. The deadline to apply is 5:00 PM on July 15, 2022.

All applications can be submitted by email to eco@duncanville.com or by hand-delivery to the attention of:

Duncanville Economic Development Department

203 E Wheatland Rd., Duncanville, TX 75116.

For more information, please call Brandy Gaither, Executive Assistant of Development Services, at (972) 780-5003 or by email at brandy.gaither@duncanville.com.