Ellis County Reports 3,000 COVID-19 Recoveries, 138 Active Cases

There remains a difference in the numbers as reported by DSHS and THT, Ellis County is reporting numbers from both agencies.

According to the case line list provided by Texas Health Trace (THT) for August 12th, today’s report includes a total of 3,000 recoveries (isolation-clearance) in Ellis County.

Additionally, there have been a total of 3,168 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, including 138 (7 probable and 131 confirmed) active cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS), there have been 28,184 tests administered in Ellis County.

It is with a heavy heart that we report an additional loss of life due to COVID-19. This report includes a 63 year-old female resident of Midlothian, TX. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this resident’s friends and family during this difficult time.

Total positive cases: 3,244

Active Cases: 172

Recoveries: 3,042

Deaths: 48

Total positive cases: 3,168

Active cases: 138

Recoveries: 3,000

Deaths: 30

Need a COVID-19 test in Ellis County? Monday (August 17th) and Tuesday (August 18th) from 9am-2pm, GoGetTested will be hosting a free testing site at First Baptist Church, 450 E-US 287, Waxahachie, Texas 75165. .

Schedule a time to get tested at: www.gogettested.com

Since individuals can be asymptomatic, this site accepts residents who are and are NOT exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. We ask residents use discretion before scheduling an appointment, this will ensure tests are distributed appropriately as needed.

This testing site has been contracted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management is neither responsible or provided with personal information or testing results from this site.

“On July 22nd, I met with our Local Health Authority Dr. Leigh Nordstrom, Emergency Management Coordinator Samantha Pickett, and local Superintendents to discuss the reopening plans for public schools in Ellis County,” said Ellis County Judge Todd Little. “After speaking with school officials, it was agreed that the minimum threshold of a 10% absentee rate due to COVID-19 or flu related illnesses would initiate a communicable disease prevention plan in accordance with chapter 81 of the Health and Safety Code on a campus-by-campus basis. When this threshold is met, the Local Health Authority will work with local school administrators to determine the closure of school campuses.

“Each and every one of us want to see our students return to school. As County Judge, I believe our school districts’, school boards, administrative leaders, teachers, and parents understand their unique community needs. Together, their partnership will steward the safe reopening of our schools.

“During this time the significance of maintaining a safe environment for our students, teachers, and staff will always remain our primary mission. I have requested the Office of Emergency Management to assist school administrators as they return back to school by providing resources; including personal protective equipment (PPE), readily available testing (through coordination with the State), and prevention planning guidance to aid our school districts in their COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“I have seen our community come together during these challenging times, and I have confidence in the people of Ellis County to continue to uphold the safety, security, and the well-being of every member of this great county while offering excellent educational opportunities for our students.”

