Domestic Argument Between Brothers In DeSoto Involves Shooting

DeSoto Police have arrested 31-year-old DeSoto resident, Christopher Glenn Johnson, and charged him with the shooting of his older brother, 38-year-old Darryl Demon Johnson. Darryl Johnson was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

DeSoto Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 200 block of Toucan Court shortly after 11:00 AM on Friday, April 3rd. The caller, Christopher Glenn Johnson, notified dispatchers that he had just shot his older brother, Darryl. When police arrived they found the victim, Darryl Johnson, lying in the driveway and bleeding from wounds to his neck and back.

Responding officers rendered aid to the wounded older brother while other officers entered the home and took younger brother Christopher into custody without incident. Christopher was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Serious Bodily Injury-Family Violence, which is a First Degree Felony.

Detectives later executed a search warrant and recovered a handgun that they believe was used to shoot the older brother in a bedroom before he was able to stagger to the driveway outside.

DeSoto Police believe this is an isolated incident and that all persons involved have been accounted for. There is no immediate threat to the general public. The investigation is currently ongoing and no other information is available.

