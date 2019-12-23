DFW Film Critics Name “1917” Best Picture for 2019

I’ve been a voting member of Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association for years now. Some years I agree wholeheartedly with my fellow critics’ opinions, while other times, I beg to disagree. This year I was thrilled at most of our choices, especially the war epic 1917 being named best film. It also won several other awards, including Best Director for Sam Mendes.

“1917” opens December 25 in Dallas, and I look forward to taking my husband to see it with me to see it again. It is a terrific film, even for someone who isn’t a big fan of war movies!

Results of our 26th annual critics’ poll were released Dec. 16. The following are the results for all categories, including runners-up in most of them. We saw a lot of good movies this year, and hope you are able to catch them on the big screen at your favorite movie house. Call me old-fashioned, but that’s still the best way to see a movie.

BEST PICTURE: 1917

Runners-up: MARRIAGE STORY (2); PARASITE (3); THE IRISHMAN (4); ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (5); JOJO RABBIT (6); LITTLE WOMEN (7); THE FAREWELL (8); THE TWO POPES (9); KNIVES OUT (10)

BEST ACTOR: Adam Driver, MARRIAGE STORY

Runners-up: Joaquin Phoenix, JOKER (2); Antonio Banderas, PAIN AND GLORY (3); Leonardo DiCaprio, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (4); Robert De Niro, THE IRISHMAN (5)

BEST ACTRESS: Scarlett Johansson, MARRIAGE STORY

Runners-up: Renee Zellweger, JUDY (2); Charlize Theron, BOMBSHELL (3); Saoirse Ronan, LITTLE WOMEN (4); Awkwafina, THE FAREWELL (5, tie); Lupita Nyong’o, US (5, tie)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Runners-up: Willem Dafoe, THE LIGHTHOUSE (2); Joe Pesci, THE IRISHMAN (3); Al Pacino, THE IRISHMAN (4); Shia LaBeouf, HONEY BOY (5)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern, MARRIAGE STORY

Runners-up: Margot Robbie, BOMBSHELL (2); Florence Pugh, LITTLE WOMEN (3); Jennifer Lopez, HUSTLERS (4); Annette Bening, THE REPORT (5)

BEST DIRECTOR: Sam Mendes, 1917

Runners-up: Bong Joon-ho, PARASITE (2); Martin Scorsese, THE IRISHMAN (3); Quentin Tarantino, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (4); Noah Baumbach, MARRIAGE STORY (5)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: PARASITE

Runners-up: PAIN AND GLORY (2); THE FAREWELL (3); LES MISERABLES (4); PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE (5)

BEST DOCUMENTARY: APOLLO 11

Runners-up: ONE CHILD NATION (2); AMERICAN FACTORY (3); HONEYLAND (4); FOR SAMA (5)

BEST ANIMATED FILM: TOY STORY 4

Runner-up: I LOST MY BODY

BEST SCREENPLAY: Noah Baumbach, MARRIAGE STORY

Runner-up: Steven Zaillian, THE IRISHMAN

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Roger Deakins, 1917

Runner-up: Hong Kyung-pyo, PARASITE

BEST MUSICAL SCORE: Thomas Newman, 1917

Runner-up: Alexandre Desplat, LITTLE WOMEN

RUSSELL SMITH AWARD (The late Russell Smith was a longtime film critic and feature writer for The Dallas Morning News. Russell loved finding great low-budget or cutting-edge independent films so we honor his memory each year with this award.

Winner: THE LIGHTHOUSE

The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association consists of 32 broadcast, print and online journalists from throughout North Texas. For more information, visit dfwcritics.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter @dfwfilmcritics.

