Police Blotter: November 25 to December 1, 2019

Cedar Hill

Randall Scott Denton was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=1g <4g at 621 Uptown Boulevard, Cedar Hill on Nov. 25

Austin Charles Spearman was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 1034 Hampshire Lane, Cedar Hill on Nov. 25

Marcus Antonio White was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g at 1700 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill on Nov. 26

Jade Simone Crawford was arrested on charges of Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Information at 113 Halifax Drive, Cedar Hill, on Nov 26

Bonner, Broderick Leon was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault w/Weapon at 708 Deloach Drive, Cedar Hill, on Nov. 26.

Biniam Z. Asfaha was arrested on charges of Public Intoxication at 489 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill on Nov 27

Clayton Tyree Johnson Wilson was arrested on charges of Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info at 313 Aquarius Drive, Cedar Hill on Nov. 29

Matthew Abel Diaz was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon at 1400 New Clark Road, Cedar Hill on Nov. 29

DeSoto

November 18 to 24, 2019 report still not available by press time

Jaylon Deangelo Taylor was arrested on charges of Resist Arrest/Search/Transp at 1905 Montauk Way, Desoto on Nov. 26

Sean Michael Davidson was arrested on charges of Assault Family/House Member Impede Breath/Circulation at 1913 Windmill Hill Lane, Desoto on Nov. 26

Christopher Allen Blount was arrested on charges of Driving While License Invalid at 3300 W Belt Line Road, Lancaster on Nov. 26

Lisa Nicole Smith was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1>=1g<4g at 1500 N Hampton Road, Desoto on Nov. 27

Brandon Coy Morgan was arrested on charges of Interference w/Emergency Required for Assistance at 1121 Longmeadow Lane, Desoto on Nov. 27

Kaitlin Ann Henderson was arrested on charges of Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Information at 821 S Polk Street, Desoto on Nov. 27

Edward Lee Johnson was arrested on charges of Bf/ Assault Cbi Fv at 738 Cresent Drive, Desoto on Nov. 27

Christopher Vaughn James was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (Offensive Contact) at 608 Canyon Place, Desoto on Nov. 28

Christian Taron Mccoggle was arrested on charges of Assault F/V Impede Breath Circulation at 1118 Briarbrook Drive, Desoto on Nov. 28

Damond Demon Green was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 821 S Polk Street, Desoto on Nov. 30

Edna Carrington Douglas was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Previous Conviction (shoplifting) at 951 W Belt Line Road, Desoto on Nov. 30

Ceslie Renee Smith was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 825 E Pleasant Run Road, Desoto on Dec. 1

Duncanville

Justin Dewayne Mccowan was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon at 606 Finley Street, Cedar Hill on Nov. 25

Willie Rosser was arrested on charges of Dso Warrant/Criminal Trespass at 500 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on Nov. 25

James Pernell Cole was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1>=1g<4g at 900 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on Nov. 27

Matthew Thomas was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 501 E Highway 67 Service Road, Duncanville on Nov. 27

Jeromey Lemar Young was arrested on charges of Capital Murder by Terror Threat/other Felony at 6004 Sugarleaf Lane, Duncanville on Nov. 27

Ladaetron Dewayne Henson was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 423 N Merrill Avenue, Duncanville on Nov. 28

Viviana Karina Valdovinos was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on Nov. 29

Lanell Sheree Hunt was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon at 1215 Spring Lake Drive, Duncanville on Nov. 29

Gregory Montell Johnson was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1<1g at 1000 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on Nov. 30

Lee Eric Ramos was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 514 Lakeside Drive, Duncanvillle on Dec. 1

Lancaster

Daryl Wayne Owens was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 1500 N Bluegrove Road, Lancaster on Nov. 27

Ladarius Lewis was arrested on charges of Assault at 2417 Eastwood Drive, Lancaster on Nov. 28

Jalyssia Marie Smith was arrested on charges of Assault (F) at 744 Atteberry Lane, Lancaster on Nov. 28

Brandon Luverell Barrett was arrested on charge of Assault Ma at 1409 Aldridge Drive, Lancaster on Nov. 28

Oliver Johnson was arrested on charges of Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1 F3 at 2400 N Interstate 35e Service Road, Lancaster on Nov. 29

Tiara Bell was arrested on charges of Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1 Fs at 2400 N Interstate 35e Service Road on Nov. 29

Jaylen Rashad Brawley was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon at 847 Rolling Meadows Drive, Lancaster on Dec. 1

