Park Village Southlake Offers Fun Christmas Activities

Spend the day in Southlake shopping one of the outdoor stores on Park Village this holiday season, and plan to stay for holiday fun. Park Village kicks off the holiday fun with complimentary gingerbread kits to go on December 3rd. On December 17 & 18 bring the family out for some hot cocoa and enjoy caroling.

Spread over 185 thousand square feet, the mix features 26 stores and services and nearly a dozen restaurants and eateries including Taverna Rossa, RA Sushi, Gloria’s, Luna Grill, Modern Market and Gigi’s Cupcakes. The popular line-up makes Park Village the perfect spot to meet friends for Happy Hour or to grab a quick lunch on the go. For more information on Park Village, please visit shopparkvillage.com.

HOLIDAY SPECIAL EVENTS at PARK VILLAGE

1065 East Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX 76092

Gingerbread Kits To Go, December 3

Complimentary Gingerbread kits will be provided to patrons at participating retailer locations as a gift with purchase. Gingerbread kits will include 5×7 card with QR to link to a gingerbread decorating class lead by Miss Nancy with What’s Cooking Kids? See shopparkvillage.com/events for full list of retailers.

WHERE: Park Village – throughout the property at Park Village retailers

Participating retailers include Gigi’s Cupcakes, Sweet & Sassy Southlake and Luna Grill.

WHEN: Friday, December 3, until supplies last

For more information, please visit shopparkvillage.com

Holiday Tree Decorating

Participating retailers will decorate a Christmas tree inside their tenant space in partnership with a local non-profit. The community will be encouraged to vote for the best tree by texting to vote. Winning tree associated non-profit will receive a monetary donation from Park Village. See shopparkvillage.com/events for full list of retailers.

WHERE: Park Village – throughout the property at participating Park Village retailers

Participating retailers include Gigi’s Cupcakes, Sweet & Sassy Southlake and Luna Grill.

WHEN: Friday, December 3, through Friday, December 24

Cocoa and Carolers at Park Village December 17 & 18

Cocoa and Carolers at Park Village

Come celebrate the holiday season with the whole family at Park Village with caroling and complimentary hot cocoa.

WHERE: Park Village at The Green

WHEN: Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18 from 6 to 9 p.m.