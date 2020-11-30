DeSoto Police Blotter: September 27 to November 15, 2020

RONEY, VINCENT ERIC was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 4203 Sunvalley, Dallas on September 28

PONCE MARTINEZ, SONIA ISABEL was arrested on charges of harboring runaway child at 1750 N I35 E Service Road on September 30

CUEVAS, VICTOR ZAID, SR was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house on September 30

GEE, ELIZABETH MARIE was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 514 E Belt Line Road on October 1

FRAZIER, CORDESS DEMOND was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at HOMELESS on October 2

PORTER, JACQUE Z DOMINIQUE DEE was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle; aggravated kidnapping terrorize at 914 Annabelle Lane, Dallas on October 3

MCQUEEN, MYA LASHUN FAITH was arrested on charges of assault (offensive contact) at 959 Silver Creek Drive on October 6

DAVIS, DONNELL RAYNARD, JR was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance PG 1 at 5828 Regatta Circle, Dallas on October 7

BOOKMAN, AMY MARIE was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon; driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container at 102 Frolic Road, Gun Barrel City on October 8

BRANCH, MARCUS JAWAN was arrested on charges of warrant arrest – outside agency; unlawful carrying weapon; DeSoto attempted possession of marijuana at 308 S Waterford Oak Drive, Cedar Hill on October 8

DREW, ASHLEY CHRISTINA was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1705 White Dallas Drive on October 9

CRAKER, RAY H was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention; assault causes bodily injury family member at 928 Oak Trail on October 9

SCOTT, CHARLES ANTOINE was arrested on charges of interfere with emergency required for assistance; assault causes bodily injury family member at 1100 Hemlock Court on October 11

MCFAIL, JOE WILLIE, JR was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon; DeSoto attempted possession of marijuana <2 oz at 2002 Oak Garden Court on October 11

GRIFFIN, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER was arrested on charges of unlawful possession firearm by felon; possession marijuana >2 oz<=4oz at 1159 Hoke Smith Drive, Dallas on October 11

CASTILLO GONZALEZ, LENIN was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1439 David Avenue on October 11

LOWRY, SHARCON KELLY was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1221 Hollow Crest Drive on October 11

ROBERTS, JUDIA ANN was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house at 641 Candellia Drive on October 12

CUEVAS, JOHN TERRELL was arrested on charges of unlawful possession firearm by felon at 1848 Village Park Trail, Burleson on October 15

HENDERSON, CLIFTON DWAYNE, JR was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 1137 Greenbriar Drive on October 15

MCMARYION, EVAN was arrested on charges of assault by threats-family violence; evading arrest detention; unauthorized use of vehicle at 421 Timberlake Drive on October 16

THOMAS, TAESHUN RASHAD was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact) 717 Beechwood Drive on October 17

HAWKINS, JOSHUA NICHOLAS was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact); public intoxication at 4700 Wimbleton Way, Dallas on October 18

SCOTT, AARIONA JUNAY was arrested on charges of burglary of habitation at 3015 E Ledbetter Drive, Dallas on October 18

WILEY, DARRELL WAYNE, JR was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 11235 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas on October 19

GREELY, HERMAN DANTERIUS MANDRELL was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon at 108 Brook Hollow on October 20

GAGE, KEITH DARNELL was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 212 W Wintergreen Road on October 20

ROBINSON, DARRYL RICO was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping facilitate at 412 Sweet Gum Drive on October 20

SHEPHERD, SHATAVIA was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 122-5 W Pleasant Run Road on October 23

MCSHAN, KEANDRE LATORRIOUS was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house at 1232 Mockingbird Lane on October 28

KETTER, LACEY NICOLE was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 405 Lucile Circle on October 29

JACKSON, JEREMI JAMAAL was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house; warrant arrest – outside agency at 1201 Unique Drive, Arlington on October 31

MCDONALD, RODERICK LYNN was arrested on charges of sexual assault (penetration) at 1016 Keats Drive on November 2

PALMER, KELVIN DEWAYNE was arrested on charges of unlawful possession firearm by felon; possession controlled substance PG 2 >= 1G<4G at 11698 Upper Barry Road, Bastrop, LA on November 3

SANFORD, TRAYLON was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon; DeSoto attempted possession of marijuana at 120 Valleyglen on November 5

LOYD, ALONZO EDWARD was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house at 825 E Pleasant Run Road on November 8

COX, DEUNTE TYRESE was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon at 333 Fordham Road, Dallas on November 12

ALLEN, TYRON ANTHONY was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon at 208 Diamond Drive on November 12

ADAMS, ALEXIA JADE was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 428 Saddle Head Drive on November 13

THOMAS, SHARON MINOR was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 3789 Towne Crossing Boulevard on November 15

HILL, LYNNETTE COLEMAN was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 1428 Camelia Street, Zwolle, LA on November 15

