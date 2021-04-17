DeSoto Police Advise Victims Of Unemployment Fraud On How To Document Incident

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

How To Handle Unemployment Fraud

In the media business one of the “rules” report the story, don’t become the story. However, just like other Texans, last week I discovered I was the victim of unemployment fraud. It was a little unsettling to read “permanent layoff” when I own the company. So, just like other victims I turned to the internet looking for a way to report the fraud and resolve the issue.

I found that reporting the issue to the TWC is not a quick and easy situation. I called a number of times. No response and even worse, it put me in a constant ‘loop” every time I called. There was no way to get to a person, or even to get any information.

The only thing it appeared I could do was to fill out the form they sent the company and send it back to them with a cover letter and some verification information showing who I actually am. So, I did that. Not that the TWC gave me even close to enough time to respond – considering how rapidly our mail service has been going lately. Their letter to me was dated in late March and it arrived at the office addressed to Focus News on April 10. It gave me until April 14 to challenge paying unemployment insurance to myself, since I had apparently given myself a “permanent layoff.”

Unemployment Fraud Reporting is Frustrating

Of course, we have heard nothing back from the TWC as of yet. Although I hope I do before whomever is running this scam finds some way to start collecting money as me T whatever address the scammer provided. Of course, the TWC gives me no info whatsoever on how to find whomever the culprit might be.

It is no joke so pay close attention. I was hit by unemployment scammers a couple years ago. It proves to be really costly because the state comes after the company to recoup the money they paid to the scammer. Dealing with it is hard if not impossible, so be very careful should such a situation hit you or your company.

Based on the social media post from the DeSoto Police Department, I’m not the only one filling out paperwork or struggling to connect with an actual person at the Texas Workforce Commission.

Dear DeSoto Resident,

Recently, the DeSoto Police Department has been inundated with numerous reports of citizens whose identifying information has been fraudulently used to file for unemployment benefits through the state. Due to this high call volume, this letter was drafted to provide information for our citizens on how to move forward.

First, a patrol officer will take an information report for you to document the incident. This report will be for documentation purposes only, and will not be investigated by the DeSoto Police Department. The State of Texas will directly investigate these fraudulent acts through the Texas Workforce Commission. After victims make a report with DeSoto Police Department, they are encouraged to contact the Texas Workforce Commission and make a report to TWC. Below is the information that TWC has provided to make a claim concerning unemployment benefit fraud.

Save

TWC Online Fraud Reporting Portal

Texas Workforce Commission recommends using the secure online portal https://www.twc.texas.gov/reporting-fraud to report any suspected ID theft claim.

However, if you cannot use the online portal, send an email to [email protected] or leave a message on the TWC Fraud Hotline at 800-252-3642. Include your full name, address, phone number, and a description of the information you have regarding the ID theft claim.

Bear in mind, though ID theft tips are investigated immediately, individuals who report suspected ID theft to TWC do not always receive a call, email, or letter in response to the information provided. TWC will only contact you if they need clarification.

Online fraud is at an all-time high, and residents are encouraged to safeguard their identifying information at all times. DeSoto residents are also encouraged to keep a close eye on their credit report through one of the major credit bureaus.

Comments

comments