Five Year Anniversary of Missy Bevers Homicide, Case Remains Active

Who Killed Missy Bevers, Remains Unanswered 5 Years After Her Murder

A few weeks ago we were driving from Midlothian to Ennis when we passed a billboard from Crime Stoppers of Ellis County, “Who murdered Missy Bevers?” This Sunday marks the five-year anniversary of the homicide of Terri “Missy” Bevers, and the case remains unsolved.

In the early morning hours on April 18, 2016, Missy Bevers was preparing to lead a 5 am fitness class at the Creekside Church in Midlothian, TX when she was brutally murdered. She was found with puncture wounds to her head and chest.

Over the past five years the case has received national attention. The homicide of Missy Bevers has been featured on multiple crime shows, podcasts, Inside Edition, etc. Meanwhile, here in the city of Midlothian, many residents have their own theories. But speculation, rumors and theories have caused the Bevers family even more pain. At the end of the day what most locals want is closure, an end to rumors and speculation with justice for the responsible party.

With the amount of time that has passed, many assumed the investigation is now a “cold case”. However, Midlothian Police Department says they consider this case an active investigation and continue to explore all leads they receive. To date, they’ve received over 3,000 tips and continue to receive tips almost daily.

Seasoned Investigators Continue Working The Case

Midlothian Police Department says, “There has been substantial assumption about this case as it continues to receive nationwide attention. Missy was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, and sister. She and her family, as well as the Midlothian community, deserve our best efforts.

We have added a retired federal agent to our team of investigators and his primary responsibility is the examination of this case. Additionally, our new Criminal Investigation Division Commander is an experienced homicide detective from a major metroplex agency.

He also will review the information we have gathered in this case. The expertise of these seasoned investigators, combined with the advancements in technology and new investigative techniques developed in law enforcement over the past five years, will hopefully lead to a satisfactory conclusion of this case.

It is our sincere belief that collaboration with the public is what will eventually lead us to solve this crime. We believe that someone may have a vital piece of information that to this date is unknowingly being withheld. We appeal to the community to please contact the Midlothian Police Department, regardless of how insignificant they may think their information may be.”

Suspect Appears To Be Approximately 5’8″

Investigators continue to express interest in a vehicle captured on video in the parking lot of a nearby business in the hours before the murder was committed. The vehicle appears consistent with a 2010-2012 Nissan Altima, 2010-2012 Infinity G37 or similar vehicle. The vehicle of interest is driving slowly around the closed business; the driver turns the lights off and on multiple times and then parks for a short time before exiting the parking lot.

While the external camera of the building was not working, the suspect was observed on church surveillance equipment wearing “police tactical” type clothing. The authenticity of the clothing is not known. Height analysis estimates the vertical distance from the floor to the top of the headwear of the suspect to be approximately 5’8″. While there’s been much speculation on whether the suspect is male or female, investigators have not disclosed if they suspect a man or a woman.

In the video surveillance, the suspect appears to have a unique walk or gait. The suspect’s feet appear to turn outward away from the body, more predominantly on the right foot. Investigators are interested in persons who fall within or near this height range, and have a similar walk or gait or may have had a similar walk or gait during the time of this offense. It is possible the suspect’s gait was caused by a temporary condition, injury or other factor and the suspect will no longer exhibit this walk or gait.

How Can You Help?

There are multiple ways a person can make an anonymous tip in the Missy Bevers case. If the information provided leads to an arrest and conviction, persons that submit tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

Call Crime Stoppers of Ellis County at 972-937-PAYS (7297)

Call the Midlothian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 972-775-7634

Private message the Midlothian Police Department-Texas Facebook Page, @MidlothianTXPD

