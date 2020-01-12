Drug Deal Gone Bad Leaves 1 Dead & 1 Seriously Wounded in DeSoto

One Dead One and Seriously Wounded After Drug Related Shooting Saturday Night In DeSoto

A 16 year old Duncanville student is dead and a Ft. Wort man is in serious condition following what DeSoto Police term a drug deal “gone bad” Saturday evening. The incident occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex on East Beltline Road in DeSoto.

Shortly before 7:00 PM Saturday DeSoto Police responded to multiple emergency calls. According to reports, a small sedan had crashed into an unoccupied SUV in the parking lot of the apartment complex in the 500 block of East Beltline Road. DeSoto Police found two wounded males, one a minor, inside the wrecked sedan. Witnesses on the scene reported hearing gunshots shortly before the crash. They also reported seeing two men flee the scene on foot.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where the juvenile passenger from Ft. Worth was pronounced dead from a head wound. The adult male driver from Duncanville, who was wounded in the torso, is now in serious but stable condition following emergency surgery.

DeSoto Police are working with the Dallas County Physical Evidence Section to process the crime scene. They are currently working to identify all involved. Multiple shell casings from a handgun were found at the scene along with drug paraphernalia inside the sedan.

DeSoto Police & Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Investigate Saturday Night Shooting

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the incident should contact the DeSoto Police Detectives at (469) 658-3050. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

