Brandon Wright Selected As DeSoto City Manager

And Then There Was One, DeSoto Names Brandon Wright New City Manager

The DeSoto City Council voted unanimously to appoint Brandon Wright as the new City Manager of DeSoto. Mayor Curtistene McCowan announced the appointment Wednesday evening after an executive session. Wright will assume the role in late April.

Wright was one of two finalists introduced to the residents of DeSoto at a Town Hall Meeting held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in the City Council Chambers.

Upon the announcement of his appointment, he commented to Focus Daily News: “I am honored by the appointment as DeSoto’s city manager. My family and I are anxious to make the move and to be part of the community there. The city has several good things going right now; I look forward to many accomplishments with the city council and staff as we work together to serve the citizens of DeSoto.”

Mr. Wright has more than 14 years of local government experience. Currently, he has served as the Chief Financial Officer/Assistant City Administrator for the City of Davenport, Iowa, since 2012. He began his time at Davenport in 2010 and previously had served as a Budget Analyst for the City of Aurora, Illinois, from 2007 to 2010.

At the Finance Department in the City of Davenport, Iowa, Wright is responsible for directing the activities of five major divisions.

Wright Has Experience To Continue DeSoto’s Growth

Finance: His office supervises and coordinates the preparation of the annual operating budget, provides debt administration, and is responsible for providing financial and resource utilization information to City Administration, the Mayor and the City Council.

Revenue: The Revenue Division is responsible for the billing and collection of City revenues in a timely, effective manner. The division maintains 40,000 sewer/recycling/clean water customers and processes 60,000 parking violations and 3,300 business licenses annually. In addition, the Revenue Division manages the City’s investment portfolio working with seven local banks and three brokerage firms to invest monies with minimal risk to the City while maximizing investment return.

Accounting: The Accounting Division is for preparation of the City’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, monthly accounting reporting and reconciliations, and monitoring and reporting required by various grant programs. The division also processes and documents all accounts payable and payroll activity, including the related tax reporting.

Purchasing: The Purchasing Division is the central purchasing office for all City departments. The division competitively purchases the equipment, supplies and services required by City departments for their operations.

Risk Management: The Risk Management Division is responsible for coordination of the City’s liability, property and workers’ compensation insurance, loss control and claims programs.

Mr. Wright holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Northern Illinois University. Wright has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Brigham Young University. He is a Certified Public Finance Officer and a graduate of Harvard University’s State and Local Government Executive Program.