Stream SiriusXM Free Through May 15

At the moment many of us would like to “change the channel” and end the sadness and madness we’re presently living through. Since, that’s not really an option, how about changing the soundtrack?

We want to help make staying at home sound a little bit better. So we’re opening up SiriusXM for you. Stream now for free until 5/15. Go to https://t.co/l3ZR1yyBzo to start listening. pic.twitter.com/4vtPjstSWd — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) March 31, 2020

SiriusXM announced they’re giving everyone free streaming access now through May 15, 2020. You can have chill background music while you work from home, and upbeat tunes as you get your workout in. When you’re ready to laugh, check out one of the comedy channels.

Go to siriusxm.us/streamfree to start listening. Anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber can download the SiriusXM app or go to SiriusXM.com/streamfree, and start listening free of charge, with no credit card or commitment required

“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone,” said Jim Meyer, SiriusXM CEO. “In the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels.”

Listeners will have free access to more than 300 channels of dynamic programming, featuring the acclaimed The Howard Stern Show, hundreds of exclusive ad-free music channels, and vital news and information sources. SiriusXM is also adding entirely new curated content, and bringing back some beloved music channels by top artists.

#StayHome Radio, a feel-good, ad-free music channel, will launch April 1 on the streaming platform and channel 179 on most SiriusXM radios. The channel will feature happy and uplifting songs from artists like Lizzo and Coldplay to P!nk and Bob Marley.

