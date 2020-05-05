DeSoto ISD Recognizes Teachers During 2020 Teacher Appreciation Week

Thank You Teachers!

DeSoto, TX–Starting Monday, May 4, 2020, DeSoto Independent School District is launching a weeklong effort to recognize our own front line staff–teachers.

“We have some of the most dedicated and committed educators I’ve ever had the opportunity to work alongside,” said DeSoto ISD Chief Academic Officer Celeste Barretto who began her career as a teacher before advancing to become a campus administrator and district leader.

DeSoto ISD campuses and leaders are launching a number of efforts to celebrate and recognize the contributions of top-notch district educators by hosting activities such as virtual spirit week in which an online community engages in creating content around themes for each day of the week; a celebratory parade caravan routed past teachers’ homes, gift basket deliveries and more.

“DeSoto is such a special place because of the incredible teachers we have in our classrooms,” said DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools D’Andre J. Weaver, Ph.D. “I am inspired daily by their creativity, collaboration and commitment to their students, peers and this community. You can drive by any school in this community early in the morning or late at night and find a teacher hard at work preparing and problem-solving ways to help our kids experience success. This level of dedication makes all the difference for our students and families and it makes the difference for my work as a leader, knowing that these are the types of people I am blessed to work with.”

DeSoto ISD created its own virtual spirit week inclusive of the following themes:

#MyTeacherMattersMonday: Social media account holders are asked to post a caption on memories of a time in which a teacher made a significant positive impact in his or her life.

#TogetherWeWillTuesday: Following the district’s theme for this year, the community is encouraged to post a photo in a DeSoto ISD “#TogetherWeWill t-shirt or make a sign as a demonstration of the community’s unified support for teachers.

#WorldofWisdomWednesday: The community is asked to post a word of advice or encouragement offered by a teacher that was impactful or meaningful

#ThankfulThoughtsThursday: DeSoto ISD asks that the community post a word of thanks to a special teacher or all teachers

#FunFriday: The district will celebrate teachers by hosting a virtual field day–a day in which teachers (and students) are asked to step away from cell phones, laptops, computers and other devices, get outside and do something fun. During the Covid-19 shelter-in-place, many mental and physical health experts recommend fresh air, sunshine and physical activity to remain healthy and well.

Also, on social media, DeSoto ISD will post a number of spotlights for district teachers including a video for each 2019-2020 campus teacher of the year which will culminate in an announcement of the district’s elementary and secondary teacher of the year.

Additionally, the DeSoto Y.O.U. network, a group of community members and alumni, who engage in various community- and education-based philanthropic efforts, developed a project in which members of the community and the network can adopt-a-teacher and honor teacher submitted wish lists aimed at providing resources and supplies for classrooms and projects.

Teachers who are interested in submitting an Adopt-A-Teacher wish list can submit that information here and here by Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Those interested in participating in the effort as an adopter or an adoptee, are asked to contact DeSoto ISD Trustee Dr. Tiffany Clark or City of DeSoto Councilwoman Kay Brown-Patrick for more information.

Perks and discounts from area businesses for teachers:

Acapulco’s – as a token of gratitude, Acapulco’s and Cancun’s family would like to offer our local teachers a special offer: BOGO, buy any menu item and get the second half price (any item on the menu of equal or lesser value). Identification required. Lesser item half off. Monday – Thursday only.

Barnes & Noble: The bookstore is offering discounts of up to 25% off the publisher’s list price during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Cicis Pizza: From May 5-10, guests can purchase large specialty pizzas at participating locations for $5.99 online. The deal can be found at www.cicis.com/offers and excludes the meat eater, supreme and zesty veggie pizzas.

Costco: Teachers can join Costco as a new member and receive a $30 Costco Shop Card. Educators can visit Costco’s discount page.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: People who want to show their appreciation to teachers can gift them a treat from Einstein Bros. Bagels. The company is offering selected bagel gifts available to send to all the new teachers. Customers can gift bagels via DoorDash. Homeschooling parents are included.

Michaels: Teachers can get 20% off their entire purchase during the week of May 3-9.

SONIC: Guests can use the SONIC app for contactless ordering and enter promo code

“TEACHERS” to enjoy a free Large Drink or Slush with purchase, May 4-8 at any drive-in. Download the app here.

Verizon: Teachers can get an unlimited plan discount starting from $10 a month per account to $20 a month per account. Customers can apply online through Verizon’s discount page.

