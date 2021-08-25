DeSoto ISD on the Hunt for More Instructional Professionals

281 shares Facebook

Strong Compensation Incentives, for Highly-Qualified Candidates

DESOTO– The DeSoto Independent School District Announces an August Difference Maker Job Fair to locate a few more difference-makers to help its students meet their highest potential. The fair is scheduled for Thursday, August 26 from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Amber Terrace campus located at 224 Amber Lane in DeSoto.

This fair is specifically designed for the district to quickly connect with highly qualified and experienced professionals to fill the remaining vacancies in various instructional areas.

“We are seeking a few more academic professionals who are certified and experienced in their content area, committed to student achievement, have great professional acumen, and excellent classroom management skills,” said Mia Stroy, chief of human resources.

DeSoto ISD is trying to fill specific positions in the following areas:

Elementary Teachers

Kindergarten Teacher Assistants

Pre-K Teachers

Pre-K Teacher Assistants

Middle School (6-8) ELAR

High School (9-12) Math

High School (9-12) Science

Special Education Teachers (all grade levels)

Special Education Aides

Master Teachers (must have at least 3-5 years of experience)

Interventionists (Reading and Math)

In DeSoto ISD’s effort to develop, recruit and retain extraordinary people, the district will offer a series of stipends and incentives designed to more competitively attract and compensate teachers.

“Not only will DeSoto ISD offer competitive salaries and bonuses which could offer up to $29K in incentive pay, but we also offer a significant healthcare benefit contribution to staff and access to free mental and emotional healthcare plus two mental health days per year,” said Stroy who added, “In DeSoto ISD, we understand our teachers are whole people with unique needs and we’re creating a system that ensures our teachers are at their personal best so our students can achieve theirs.”

The DeSoto ISD Job Fair is open to all eligible professionals. Walk-ins are welcome. Interested attendees may also pre-register for the fair and submit resumes via the district’s website at www.desotoisd.org.

Visit DeSoto ISD.org/Employment to view employment opportunities and to submit your application for open positions.

About DeSoto Independent School District

DeSoto ISD is a public independent school district serving more than 7,400 students and 1,000 employees. The district comprises 12 campuses serving students from early childhood through graduation. DeSoto ISD’s mission is to ensure students, without exception, learn and grow at their highest level. The District’s 2021 Be The Future Strategic Plan focuses on equity, access, and excellence in an effort to provide a holistic and well-rounded educational experience to students and families in DeSoto, Glenn Heights, and Ovilla.

For more information about DeSoto ISD, visit www.desotoisd.org.