DeSoto Eagles Top Denton Guyer to Earn State Title Visit

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

By JOHN ASKEW

Focus Daily News

Saturday in Frisco might have been rainy, but not for the 2022-23 DeSoto Eagles as they dismantled Denton Guyer with a 47-28 victory. The intensity from the front seven of the Eagles befuddled Denton Guyer’s Five-Star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold all night long.

The Eagles are on a run!

DeSoto’s running game was impeccable as the Eagles rushed for 437 yards. Deondrae Riden led the charge with 224 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Tre Wisner and Jaden Trawick were both able to slip and slide past defenders with their amazing speed and power. The Eagles quarterback Darius Bailey used his legs to run for 78 yards and score two touchdowns. Bailey was also able to complete 10 passes and a touchdown as well. His main targets were Cedric Harden and the explosive Five-Star Texas commit Jontay Cook.

Who is next

The storybook is not complete yet, but what Coach Claude Mathis has completed thus far is amazing as the Eagles are 13-2 going into AT&T Stadium against 14-1 Vandegrift.

The City of DeSoto is looking to win its second state football title. The drive from DeSoto High to AT&T Stadium is only 24 miles so fans can come out and show the team their support.