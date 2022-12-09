Cedar Hill High School Graphic Design Highlights Its Print Shop

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Print Shop is open and ready for business.

Cedar Hill High School Graphic Design Teacher Aaron Kennedy – the 2020-2021 CHHS Teacher of the Year – said his scholars have worked with clients – both inside and outside the district – for many years.

Those opportunities usually came through word of mouth. Now, the program is promoting their print shop – chisd.net/printshop

The shop uses a Roland SG-540 Wide Format Printer and a Sawgrass 1000 Sublimation Printer.

Kennedy’s scholars complete design, wraps and installations throughout the district. They’re currently working on the CHHS Campus Store and a large project at Waterford Oaks Elementary.

“I remember five years ago, I was walking around the campus and saw a project being wrapped by an outside vendor,” Kennedy said. “I thought, ‘the scholars can and should have the opportunity to do that’.”

The Graphic Design CTE Scholars can gain valuable career experience, through the planning, design, print and installation phases.

“I enjoy the process of designing and creating,” said senior Jailyn Jackson, a senior who plans to study Graphic Design at the University of North Texas. “Sometimes, the work can be tedious, but it’s fun in its own way.”

Fellow senior Alexandra Roy wants to become a Digital Artist, but she’ll continue to use her Graphic Design Skills while she pursues a Fine Arts Degree at the University of Texas at Arlington.

“The Graphic Design Pathway has helped me push my limits,” Roy said. “I enjoy the creative aspect of it.”