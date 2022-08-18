DeSoto Arrests, Charge Three Men With Capital Murder

Facebook

Edron Blacknell of Cedar Hill Wanted In Shooting Of DeSoto Man

DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15th shooting death of a DeSoto man in his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place, however, one suspect remains at large.

Those taken into custody and charged with Capital Murder include 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier Dixon of Dallas, and 23-year-old Calap Williams of Arlington. The three are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. 22-year-old Suspect Edron Blacknell of Cedar Hill, previously reported as in custody, remains at large.

The body of 24-year-old Theo Stith was found by DeSoto Police in his DeSoto home on the 600 block of Canyon Place shortly before 2:00 AM on July 15th when officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police also found suspect Xavier Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg on the ground just outside of the victim’s residence. Officers administered emergency first aid before DeSoto Fire Department Paramedics treated and transported Dixon to a local hospital.

Persons with information related to the whereabouts of fugitive Edron Blacknell of Cedar Hill are asked to contact the detectives working this investigation at 469-658-3050 or DeSoto’s non-emergency number at 972-223-6111.