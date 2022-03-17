Delinquent Property Tax Assistance Available In Dallas County

Facebook

PROPERTY TAX PAYMENT ASSISTANCE TO AVOID FORECLOSURE FOR HOMEOWNERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 IS AVAILABLE

Dallas County Tax Assessor John R. Ames just mailed almost 4,000 notices to property owners who may qualify for assistance on their delinquent property taxes. “I’m grateful that we have the opportunity to notify home owners about this program and hope they take the time and research to determine if they qualify and apply for this assistance” stated Mr. Ames.

In March of 2021, the Federal Government passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP),that created a Homeowner’s Assistance Fund (HAF) to help homeowners that have fallen behind on payment of certain obligations, including delinquent property taxes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of these funds have been allocated to the State of Texas, and are to be administered through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA).

Qualified homeowners could receive assistance that would pay delinquent taxes due on their homestead in order to avoid foreclosure. Funds are only available for homestead properties. However, the funds are limited and prompt action is highly recommended to

those individuals that may qualify for these funds. Homeowners will be required to apply and provide a copy of their tax statement, along with meeting additional requirements and qualifications.

If approved, payments will be made directly to the Dallas County Tax Office.

For qualifications and details please call 833-651-3874 or visit www.TexasHomeownerAssistance.com