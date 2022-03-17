City of Lancaster Celebrates Governor’s Cup In Austin

Facebook

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster took honors recently when it played a key role in the securing of Texas Mayor Greg Abbott’s part in the Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup for Texas.

Hairston and Director of Government and Public Affairs for Wal-Mart Inc. Ivan Jaime, accompanied Governor Abbott at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin as he received the Site Selection Magazine Governor’s Cup award.

“It was an honor to receive this invitation from the Governor to accompany him in receiving this notable award,” said Hairston. “I, along with my colleagues on the City Council are excited to be working with Wal-Mart as they construct two facilities simultaneously within our community.”

Governor’s Cup is a trophy that is awarded to Governor’s of top-performing states for job creation and capital investment. Site Selection Magazine has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1978. The magazine publishes information for expansion planning decision-makers- CEOs, corporate real estate executives and facility planners, human resource managers, and site selection consultants.

The award highlights top-performing states for job creation and capital investment. The City of Lancaster was invited due to the size and significance of the Wal-Mart development in the City, helping to solidify Texas’s success as the nation’s leader in economic development successes.

Walmart Fulfillment & Distribution Centers

In November 2021, Wal-Mart announced plans to build two new high-tech facilities in Lancaster, Texas to support the retailer’s growing supply chain network — a 1,500,000 square-foot automated fulfillment center, set to open in 2023, and a 730,000 square-foot automated grocery distribution center, set to open in 2024. This development is among Wal-Mart’s largest automated fulfillment and distribution centers.

The 1.5 million square foot fulfillment facility will be located on Beltline Road near the Lancaster Regional Airport and the 700,000 square foot cold storage facility will be located on Pleasant Run Road.

“Lancaster is growing. 2021 was an amazing year with five major companies announcing new facilities with $1.4 billion in new investments and over 4,000 jobs by 2024. Things aren’t slowing down either. We have a Council with vision, a talented workforce, and City staff eager to see development thrive,” said Shane Shepard, Economic Development Director for the City of Lancaster

Since 2006, awards in the DFW area included projects in Westlake (Charles Schwab), Allen (Cisco), Arlington (GM), Collin County (Texas Instruments), Red Oak with the Google Data Center (40 jobs), and Lancaster with the two Wal-Mart project (1,300 jobs),

“We look forward to this project bringing more than 1,300 new jobs to our local economy and increasing the daytime population. As I often times say “Positive, progressive partnerships, produce prosperity for all. Working together in a collaborative atmosphere always benefits the whole,” Hairston concluded.