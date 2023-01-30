DART Preparing for North Texas Winter Storm Warning

With dangerously cold weather currently forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) through Wednesday, February 1, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is making preparations to make sure our passengers and employees stay safe.
DART Operations teams are in place across the region to ensure regular service is not impacted by the expected weather. In preparation for possible ice accumulation, bus and train station parking lots and walkways will be treated, and DART vehicles and train switches are being weatherized.
To ensure DART riders stay warm and to provide assistance with travel planning, the following DART transit centers and stations will be available from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Addison Transit Center
- CBD East Transfer Center
- CBD West Transfer Center
- Cockrell Hill Transfer Location
- Downtown Garland Station
- Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station
- Illinois Station
- J.B. Jackson Jr. Transit Center/MLK Jr. Station
- Ledbetter Station
- Parker Road Station
- South Garland Transit Center
The following DART transit centers and stations will also be available from 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Lake June Station
- Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center
- Hampton Station
- EBJ Union Station
- Red Bird Transit Center
- Arapaho Center Station
- Cockrell Hill Transfer Location
- Bernal/Singleton Transfer Location
Extended exposure to cold weather can be dangerous, Dress in layers to stay warm, wear a hat, cover exposed skin, and watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking and sleepiness. If you experience any of these symptoms contact 911 immediately.
DART will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area. To stay informed about changes to service, please sign up for DART Service Alerts at DART.org, follow our updates on social media, or contact DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111.