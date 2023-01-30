DART Preparing for North Texas Winter Storm Warning

Facebook

With dangerously cold weather currently forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) through Wednesday, February 1, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is making preparations to make sure our passengers and employees stay safe.

DART Operations teams are in place across the region to ensure regular service is not impacted by the expected weather. In preparation for possible ice accumulation, bus and train station parking lots and walkways will be treated, and DART vehicles and train switches are being weatherized.

To ensure DART riders stay warm and to provide assistance with travel planning, the following DART transit centers and stations will be available from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Addison Transit Center

CBD East Transfer Center

CBD West Transfer Center

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location

Downtown Garland Station

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

Illinois Station

J.B. Jackson Jr. Transit Center/MLK Jr. Station

Ledbetter Station

Parker Road Station

South Garland Transit Center

The following DART transit centers and stations will also be available from 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lake June Station

Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center

Hampton Station

EBJ Union Station

Red Bird Transit Center

Arapaho Center Station

Bernal/Singleton Transfer Location

Extended exposure to cold weather can be dangerous, Dress in layers to stay warm, wear a hat, cover exposed skin, and watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking and sleepiness. If you experience any of these symptoms contact 911 immediately.

DART will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area. To stay informed about changes to service, please sign up for DART Service Alerts at DART.org, follow our updates on social media, or contact DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111.