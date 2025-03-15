Dallas Restaurants Offering St. Patrick’s Day Specials

Facebook

Dallas restaurants have special offers to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day March 17 in true Irish style. A few of the offers are listed below.

Dog Haus invites you to raise a pint to the luck of the Irish March 14-17. Known for their quality beer selections, as well as handcrafted cocktails, Dog Haus is the place for you to get lucky on St. Patrick’s Day. Come for the green beer, Jameson shots & PickleBacks, and stay for the great food. Find the nearest Dog Haus location at doghaus.com/.

Moxie’s Green Tea Shot

Get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with Moxies Green Tea shot. Crafted with Jameson Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, and fresh lime juice, it’s the perfect way to raise a glass to the luck of the Irish. Visit moxies.com to find your nearest location and join the celebration.

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at Twin Peaks with free Fried Pickles with a $25 purchase and toast to the luck of the Irish with your favorite drinks and scratch-made food. At participating locations, so please check with your local Twin Peaks for availability (//twinpeaksrestaurant.com/.

Go Green for St. Patrick’s Day in Dallas at Original ChopShop! Celebrate with wholesome, feel good flavors like the Power Green Juice, a crisp and nutrient-packed blend, or the Kale Cleanse Juice, perfect for a cleansing reset. Sip on the Green Piña-Kale-Ada Protein Shake, a tropical twist with a protein boost, or dig into the Green Chicken Curry Bowl, a hearty way to get your protein in. No luck needed—just feel good, convenient & wholesome eats. For nearest location, visit //originalchopshop.com/.

Knickerbocker Cocktail at The Finch

Want to feel lucky this St. Paddy’s Day? Then swing by The Finch and indulge in their limited-time Irish-inspired cocktail. Try the Knickerbocker ($15), made with Teeling Small Batch, lime, Simple, Dry Curacao Orange Liqueur, and garnished with fresh raspberries. Guests can also take advantage of amazing drink deals like $7 select glasses of wine and $9 specialty cocktails from 3-6 p.m. March 17. Find your nearest location at thefinchrestaurant.com/.

Keep the St. Paddy’s Day celebration going at STIRR with a delicious limited-time cocktail in honor of the holiday. Try the Irish Maid for only $15, made with Teeling Small Batch, St. Germain, lemon, Simple, and garnished with a fresh cucumber. Don’t forget to also take advantage of some additional drink deals such as cocktails and Froźes for half off from 3-6 p.m. March 17. Visit stirrrestaurants.com/ for details.

Kate Weiser Chocolate’s St. Patrick’s Day Bonbon Tray

Skip the green beer for Kate Weiser Chocolate’s elevated take on St. Patrick’s Day fare. A limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day Party Tray ($99) features 48 hand-painted bonbons in six flavor combinations that will have you do a jig with each bite.

The tray showcases fan favorite bonbons in an array of green and gold hues including: (8) Key Lime Pie – White chocolate graham cracker ganache layered with a key lime pate de fruit in a white chocolate shell. (8) Pistachio Peach – Peach pate de fruit layered with milk chocolate pistachio gianduja in a caramelized white chocolate shell.

The St. Patrick’s Day Tray also contains (8) Snick Snack – Salted caramel, candied peanuts with milk chocolate peanut butter ganache in a dark chocolate shell. (8) Ninja Turtle – Smooth, buttery caramel with ground toasted pecans in a dark chocolate shell. (8) Gingersnap Cookie – Spiced gingersnap cookie milk chocolate duja. (8) Strawberry Basil – Strawberry pate de fruit with white chocolate and sweet basil in a dark chocolate shell. For more information, please visit kateweiserchocolate.com.