Dallas Museum of Art Closed Until Further Notice

In light of new information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) released by city, state, and federal officials within the past 24 hours, we have made the decision to close the Dallas Museum of Art to the public after 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 13. Beginning Saturday, March 14, the DMA will remain closed to the public until further notice.

This was a very difficult decision to make, but we know it is the right choice at this time in order to best ensure the safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers. Given the evolving nature of the outbreak, we will carefully reassess the situation in the coming weeks and share updates as they become available.

As a reminder, we are working with visitors on refunds for any ticket purchases affected by these changes. For public ticketed event refunds, please contact guestservices@DMA.org. For questions around membership and member programs, please contact members@DMA.org.

While we are closed, we will work hard and creatively to bring our Museum to the public. Our goal will be to continue to spark joy and wonder and to do our part to help us feel connected in a time of stress.

Decisions regarding exhibitions are pending and will be communicated to the public quickly after they are made.

Please continue to take precautions to stay healthy and safe. We encourage everyone to refer to CDC recommendations about best practices.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. We look forward to welcoming you back to the Museum.

