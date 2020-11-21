Dallas County Reports Over 2,000 New COVID Cases In One Day

Dallas County Positivity Rate Increased to 16.8%

DALLAS — As of 12:00 pm November 21, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 2,183 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,741 confirmed cases and 442 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 117,151 cases (PCR test), including 1,184 confirmed deaths. There is a cumulative total of 11,173 probable cases (antigen test), including 26 probable deaths.

The additional deaths being reported today includes the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Jenkins Urges Dallas residents Not To Gather In Groups For Thanksgiving

“Today we set another new record for the most COVID positive cases in a single day at 2,183. Also, we announced nine new deaths. For the week, we had a total of 49 deaths and an average of 1,557 new COVID positive cases a day. Additionally, today we released the report for CDC week 46 ending November 14, which is prepared by slotting in each test by the day it was performed and each death by the day that it happened as opposed to when it was reported. This is our most accurate report but does lag by approximately a week. That report shows that for the week ending November 14, the average daily cases were 1,321 and averaged three deaths a day.

As we approach Thanksgiving in this time of record spread, it is increasingly important that we take the doctors’ advice. We’ve now heard from the local doctors, President Trump’s task force, and the CDC all saying the same thing: celebrate Thanksgiving with those that you live with and forgo larger family get-togethers at this time of unprecedented spread. Stop interacting with crowds and consider grocery curbside pickup and delivery.

It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve and renew our strength to protect ourselves, our community and our economy for a little while longer until the vaccine can help put this dark chapter behind us. I know this is disappointing news for Thanksgiving but we have so much to be thankful for. We must focus on what we’re thankful for and protecting it for the future and not give in to momentary weakness or selfishness that will lead to bad decisions. We can do this North Texas if we all band together in the spirit of courage and camaraderie,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 46 has increased to 1,321, which is a rate of 50.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents– the highest case rate in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased, with 16.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 46 (week ending 11/14/20).

