Kasey Cheshier Leaves UWWEC for Methodist Midlothian

Kasey Cheshier is leaving the United Way of West Ellis County (UWWEC) for a community relations position with Methodist Midlothian. The UWWEC Board of Directors announced earlier this week that Executive Director Cheshier had resigned, after nearly two years leading the local nonprofit.

“The Board is grateful for Kasey Cheshier’s time of dedicated service and leadership,” said Alfred Vega, Chair of the UWWEC Board of Directors. “Kasey is leaving the United Way of West Ellis County, having made significant contributions to our organization. During his tenure, Kasey has led changes to improve operations, drive future growth, and put us in a great position to serve the growing needs of individuals needing support here locally.”

Vega added, “I am confident that, working with our Board and the United Way leadership team, we fully expect to find a strong professional. One who will drive and execute strategies to meet the changing needs of our community and continue the great work being done by United Way of West Ellis County.”

UWWEC Executive Director Requirements

Minimum requirements for the executive director position are a baccalaureate degree, plus one to three years of experience in nonprofit management/fundraising or equivalent work. For a complete job description, please visit uwwec.org/careers.

Cheshier says he is committed to ensure a smooth transition, and will work with the United Way program director, Stephanie Bowman, until a new director is named. Bowman will oversee the day-to-day operations while the UWWEC Board of Directors searches for a successor.

“It has been an enormous honor to work with such a visionary and supportive Board of Directors,” Cheshier said. “It’s a real privilege to have led the United Way of West Ellis County during a critical time in the region. Likewise, I am very proud to have worked with a remarkable colleague who is committed to making life better for everyone, and with so many volunteers and donors who have given of their talents and resources to strengthen our communities. Together, we’ve worked very hard to position the United Way of West Ellis County to meet the growing needs in our communities.”

“Frankly, it’s a bittersweet decision for me, because I know the organization is solidly on the right track and poised to make a real impact in Ellis County. Ellis County is my home and I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to serve residents in my new role, where I will continue to be an advocate for United Way in my local circles.”

Kasey Cheshier, Community Volunteer

Cheshier graduated from Texas A&M with a Marketing Degree, and served as a marketing consultant with the Bryan/College Station Newspaper. He spent ten years as Director of Operations for Ben Franklin’s Apothecary in Duncanville before taking the director’s position at UWWEC. He and his wife, Joy, and their three children have lived in Midlothian for over 12 years.

As a volunteer, Cheshier has been active in a number of civic organizations. He was the Regional Zone Chair for Ellis County, and is a Past President of Duncanville Lions Club. He has received several prestigious awards for his service to Lions International. Cheshier was named the 2018 Duncanville Man of the Year for his community service.

Methodist Midlothian, the new 200,000 square-foot full-service acute care hospital, is under construction west of U.S. 287 near the Midlothian ISD multi-purpose stadium. The $175-million facility will be the centerpiece of the 67-acre campus and will include a 45,000 square-foot medical office building, expected to open sometime this fall.

Angel Biasitti, Director of Community and Public Relations for Methodist Mansfield, said, “We are so excited to be opening a hospital in Midlothian. We look forward to continuing to be active partners in the community. Kasey is going to be a great addition to our talented staff.”

For more information about United Way of West Ellis County, visit uwwec.org. For information about Methodist Midlothian, visit MethodistHealthSystem.org.

