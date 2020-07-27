Dallas County Reports 800 New COVID-19 cases

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am July 26, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 800 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 46,813, including 605 confirmed deaths.

The additional death being reported today is a man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Increase in COVID-19 Cases Children In July

Over 1,450 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 during the first three weeks of July. During this timeframe, 29 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19, including 4 admitted to intensive care units. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 22% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 29. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Due to reporting changes implemented by Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of State Health Services, we’ve been advised that detailed bed census information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council will be unavailable for the next few days.

