Dallas County Reports 1,852 New COVID-19 Cases and 3 Deaths

Dallas County Reports 1,852 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 3 Deaths Including 65 Probable Cases

DALLAS — As of 12:00 pm December 6, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,852 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,787 confirmed cases and 65 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 134,677 cases (PCR test), including 1,234 confirmed deaths. There is a cumulative total of 13,495 probable cases (antigen test), including 39 probable deaths.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 48 was to 1,069, which is a rate of 40.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased, with 22.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 48 (week ending 11/28/20).

Since November 1, there have been 5,320 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from over 770 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 849 staff members. Thirteen K-12 schools in Dallas County initiated temporary closures of their campuses to in-person instruction this past week due to COVID-19.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here:

https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Avoid close contact outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands often and with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands. Immediately wash your hands.

· Monitor your health daily. Be alert for symptoms. Take your temperature and follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

