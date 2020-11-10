Dallas County Reports 1,248 New COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — Coronavirus cases are surging across the state as Texas reports a 123% increase in the weekly average of new cases from one month ago. Hospitalizations, cases and deaths have all increased across the state.

As of 4:00 pm November 9, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,248 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,095 confirmed cases and 153 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 103,184 cases (PCR test), including 1,134 confirmed deaths. There is a cumulative total of 8,419 probable cases (antigen test), including 18 probable deaths.

The additional deaths being reported today includes the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 44 remains high at 740, which is a rate of 28.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high at 14.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 44 (week ending 10/31/20).

A provisional total of 577 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 44, an almost two-fold increase from the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

“Today our numbers continue their steep increase with 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. We can turn this around if we all work together. We know what we need to do, we just need to do it. Please avoid crowds and wear your mask at all times. I know people are tired of COVID and ready to turn the page to a happier time, but we will need to continue to put community health and our economy above our selfish desires for a little while longer. The steep rise in cases that we’re seeing seriously threatens those with high-risk health conditions among us and can have a terrible effect on our economy going into this important holiday shopping season if we don’t all do our part. Please follow the doctors’ recommendations,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

· Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

· Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

· Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

Wash your hands often and with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands. Immediately wash your hands.

Monitor your health daily. Be alert for symptoms. Take your temperature and follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

