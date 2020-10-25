Dallas County Positivity Rate Increases to 14.2%

Dallas County Reports 778 Additional Positive COVID-18 Cases

DALLAS — As of 2:00 pm October 24, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 778 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County for a cumulative total of 92,845 confirmed cases (PCR test), including 1,098 confirmed deaths.

There are 130 additional probable cases (antigen test) to report today for a total of 5,028 probable cases including 14 probable deaths. Of the 648 new confirmed cases we are reporting today, 381 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system and all were from October.

Month # of positive patients October 381

The additional death being reported today includes the following:

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 42 was 525, an increase from the previous daily average of 492 for CDC week 41. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 14.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 42 (week ending 10/17/20).

A provisional total of 441 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 42, an increase from the previous week.

There were 472 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Friday, October 23. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 463 for the 24 hour period ending on Friday, October 23, which represents around 18 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. This is another increase of 22 patients day over day. We must all reduce our chance of contracting and spreading COVID by following the Public Health Guidance and limiting all non-essential activities outside the home. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.

Additionally, Table 12 below is from the October 23, 2020 Dallas County Health and Human Services 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary. Table 12 is a summary of confirmed and probable cases and deaths over the past ten weeks in Dallas County.

“The average number of cases for this week is 642, an increase from last week. This week we sustained a total of 16 deaths. Our numbers for the most recent CDC week ending on 10/17 have once again gone up, and our positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now above 14%. We must curve the current spike before it becomes a wave that further endangers public health and the economy for the holiday season and up into the spring. We all know what to do; we just need to do it. Wear your mask, avoid crowds, maintain six food distance, and wash your hands. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve now before this spike gets any worse.” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County COVID-19 Resources

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

