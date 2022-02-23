Dallas County Helps Families Stay in Their Homes

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CARES Act funds are available for housing assistance for eligible families

Dallas—Thousands of Dallas County families have been able to stay in their homes thanks to the Emergency Housing Assistance Program that provides short-term rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to residents who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions in funds are still available to help families.

More than 3,100 families in Dallas County have benefitted from almost $18.5 million in housing assistance funds, allowing them to stay in their homes as they recover financially from the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective July 2021, applications for temporary assistance online or by phone at 214-819-1968, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. started being processed on a first-come, first-served basis. While funds are still available, county officials recommend that eligible families apply to receive help as soon as possible.

“We know the pandemic affected many of our families across the county as businesses closed because of the pandemic, and they are now struggling to make ends meet,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director/Health Authority. “We have had a good response from families in need of additional assistance and want more families to apply for the help that will keep them in their homes as they recover financially, and our community continues to emerge from the pandemic.”

The funds are provided by the Dallas County Emergency Housing Assistance Program—which combines several rental assistance program grants. These grants are not loans, and won’t need to be paid back.

Assistance for families is capped at 120% of FMR/SAFMR a month, and families can receive this assistance for up to a total of twelve months plus an additional three months, if necessary, to ensure housing stability for the household. This includes the number of months during which they may have received assistance in 2020.

To qualify for housing assistance from Dallas County, the loss or reduction of income must have taken place on or after March 13, 2020, and led to the family not being able to make rental, mortgage or utility payments. Dallas County applicants must also not have or be receiving housing assistance through another entity, have an income that falls within the area median income, and reside outside the city of Dallas.

For income details and additional information, visit Dallas County’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program site at RentHelp4me.com