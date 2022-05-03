Dallas County COVID Reporting Paused While Launching Centralized Data

Facebook

Dallas County Will Not Report New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Tuesday and Wednesday

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is launching a centralized data engine and is currently loading all COVID-19 historical data. While this process is completed, new reports will be unavailable. A new report will be issued on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.

“While our numbers are still low, we are seeing a significant increase in cases. Through April 28th Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation reports a 39.9% week over week increase in cases at 1,216 reported cases for the week, there was a 50.5% week over week increase in youth cases or 155 youth cases reported. While these numbers are still low, the increase is concerning. Keep in mind that the new strains of Omicron can be mild and mimic other seasonal illnesses, but can serious in those who are elderly, immunocompromised or have underlying conditions.

We still have under 60% of the total population that has been vaccinated. And only 21.2% of the entire population has been boosted. If you haven’t had your vaccination, or your booster yet go to covid.gov and find a free shot near you,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php



