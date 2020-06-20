Cedar Hill ISD Football Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cedar Hill ISD Responds To COVID-19

(CEDAR HILL, TX) The Cedar Hill Independent School District has moved quickly to address a case of COVID-19 among one of its scholar-athletes. Focus confirmed with CHISD it was a football player.

The student showed no symptoms and he did not come in contact with an infected person on campus or while at practice.

When developing the safety protocols needed to begin summer workouts, CHISD devised a plan that allows athletes to workout in small groups or “pods” to minimize large group interaction.

As a precaution, the coach and 15 scholar-athletes in his pod must self-quarantine for 14 days, all the athletes in the pod have been notified.

Based off guidance from the Dallas County Health Department and direction from UIL; voluntary workouts will resume for the rest of the coaches and scholar-athletes.

UIL schools may, but are not required to, begin Summer Strength and Conditioning, Skills Instruction and Marching Band Practices and Rehearsals on June 8, 2020.

According to UIL guidance: Before the start of summer workouts, and at the start of every week of summer workouts, schools should consider prescreening all students for COVID symptoms that they or others living in their house may experience. This can be completed by phone prior to the first day of workouts, in person or in writing. Students and staff must self-screen every day for COVID-19 symptoms for themselves and family members. Schools should consider taking the temperature of each student each day at

the start of the conditioning sessions, if possible.

They will have to answer some questions and take their temperature daily. District staff will continue to disinfect areas used for practice and students not feeling well are asked to stay home.

“The CHISD Athletic Staff has done a very good job of addressing this situation quickly and effectively,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “We are grateful for their efforts to create a healthy environment for our scholar-athletes and staff.”

