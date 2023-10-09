“Little Shop of Horrors” is Lyric Stage’s Halloween Show

Facebook

“Little Shop of Horrors,” the 1960s rock musical starring a bloodthirsty plant, is presented by Lyric Stage Oct. 26-29 as their special Halloween show at the Majestic Theatre. The cult classic is a sci-fi comedy/horror musical with an electrifying 1960s pop/rock score by famed composers Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

The musical stars a most unlikely hero in Seymour, a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop. When he comes across a strange plant, our unsuspecting hero could never imagine that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful R&B voice, an attitude, and an unquenchable thirst for human blood.

The campy dark comedy, originally a low-budget 1960s B-movie directed by Roger Corman, garnered a cult following that continued to grow for all its reincarnations. These include a 1982 off-Broadway musical, a 1986 film, and finally moving to Broadway in 2003. The U. S. National Tour in 2007 brought Little Shop of Horrors to the rest of the country, including Dallas and Fort Worth audiences. It returned with an off-Broadway revival in 2019, and has received the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical and Lyrics.

Little Shop of Horrors at Lyric Stage

The Lyric Stage production of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Sasha Maya Ada with music direction by Bruce Greer. The musical continues Lyric’s 30th anniversary season. Choreographer for the show is Avery-Jai Andrews, and costumer is Tricia Guenther.

The cast includes Catherine Carpenter-Cox as Audrey, Esteban Vilchez as Seymour, Brian Hathaway as Mushnik, Jeff Wells as Orin, Christion Draper as Audrey II Voice, Austin Bowman as Audrey II Puppeteer, Natassia Dominique, Sydney Cornelius, Jessica Webba as Urchins, and Andre Pernell Williams, Keith Warren, Pamela Anglero, and Noelle Saul in the ensemble.

Performance Schedule

Performances of Little Shop of Horrors will be Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $45-$65, with preview night tickets available for $38. Student rush tickets are available for $20 (beginning 90 minutes before each performance). Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000. All performances are at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm Street in downtown Dallas.

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 by Founder Steven Jones with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its thirty-year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.