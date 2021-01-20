Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie loves February for two reasons: birthday celebrations and Valentine’s Day. No wonder, since their name means “kiss, kiss” or “lots of love” in French. The West Village patisserie shines in bringing joy through divine French pastries and sweets throughout their favorite month.

Bisous celebrates its sixth birthday on Feb. 6, and offers customers one free birthday macaron and freshly brewed coffee from Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters with any purchase. Birthday cruffins, lovingly decorated with sprinkles and confetti, are also available for purchase all month long.

February’s anthem is “red, pink, and everything sweet” all month long. Guests can expect red and pink cookies shaped like hearts, lips, and XO’s. Passion fruit tarts, white chocolate strawberry cream puffs, and heart-shaped brownies are also available.

Save

Heart shaped French macarons are available in three different holiday flavors. Red Velvet, Mexican Chocolate, and Chocolate Strawberry are available in a six piece box, priced at $18. Special heart-shaped Red Velvet drip cakes are also on hand as an exclusive for Valentine’s Day only. Pre-order is required by Feb. 11.

Bisous Bisous Patisserie

Founded in 2015, the patisserie specializes in a large variety of French-style pastries made from scratch daily. They use only the finest ingredients to bake their signature French Macarons, cruffins, croissants, tarts, éclairs, and custom-made cakes.

A rotating selection of delectable offerings feature seasonally inspired flavors, while the full coffee and espresso bar uses a custom blend of beans from Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters.

Save

The patisserie also offers culinary classes, mobile sales opportunities with its Rendezvous food truck, and an off-site kitchen for wholesale business. They were named Dallas Observer’s “2020 Best Bakery” and Founder Andrea Meyer was named CultureMap TasteMaker Award’s “2019 Pastry Chef of the Year.”

All of Bisous’ delicious treats are available to order in advance online at bisous-bisous.com, or by calling 214-.613.3570 for contactless, curbside pick-up. The store is also open for business, limited to one healthy person at a time. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pâtisserie is located at 3700 McKinney Avenue, Suite #150, in Dallas West Village.

Comments

comments