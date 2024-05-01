Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade and Fiesta in Oak Cliff May 4

Facebook

Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade & Fiesta, presented by the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts (OCCA) is the biggest and longest-running parade in North Texas. Cinco de Mayo Fiesta hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Festivities start at 9 a. m. with a SuVida Healthcare welcome ceremony hosted by Oak Cliff Cultural Center, at 223 W. Jefferson Blvd. At 10 a.m. the WellMed Parade Step Off Confetti Shoot kicks off the parade at the corner of 300 W. Jefferson Blvd. and 300 S. Madison Ave. OCCA, community partners, and sponsors initiate the Cinco de Mayo Parade, where dozens of colorful floats, decorated vehicles, and marching bands showcase their pride and joy.

Cinco de Mayo Parade Route

The one-mile parade proceeds down historic Jefferson Blvd., with the slogan “It’s history, it’s tradition, let’s celebrate.” The event honors Mexico’s 1862 victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla. The fiesta’s finale is a “merienda” or afternoon party, featuring a Cultural Expressions performance by Ida y Vuelta Flamenco.

The Carter Bloodcare Parade Review Stand will feature bilingual emcees announcing the parade entries as judges tally their votes for the “Best of Parade” awards. In addition, artist Jesus Alba will be on hand for remarks celebrating his newest “Dando Esperanza” mural at 12:30 p.m.

Fiesta Party at Texas Theatre

The Fiesta party will be from 1-3 p.m. at the Texas Theatre, and is sponsored by David Reyna Law Firm and The Office of Arts and Culture Community Arts Pop-Up Cultural Center. With free admission and open to the public, the annual celebration is sponsored by the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District.

The fiesta promises boundless fun for all ages, and will feature deejay music, exhibitors, food trucks, and local shopping and dining at more than 200 storefronts. They include ice cream, candy, fresh fruit delights, bridal and quince shops, Latin cuisine eateries, murals, cultural centers and landmarks. Vendors/exhibitors will be set up in the 400 and 500 blocks of W. Jefferson Blvd. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts was founded in 1995 to promote the arts and education through unique cultural programs in a bilingual format. OCCA is a non-profit federal tax-exempt 501 (c) 3 organization. For more information, please visit oakcliffart.org.