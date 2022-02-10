City of Mansfield Wants To Commemorate 2/22/2022 With Kindness

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Spread Kindness Today & Inspire Others

There’s never a bad time to spread kindness, but maybe there are special days to inspire you to spread more kindness. Sparked by 11 year old resident, Orion Jean, the City of Mansfield has encouraged residents to spend the next twelve days by doing things to make the community a better place.

Here’s what they shared on Facebook:

We’re officially two weeks from 02.22.2022 and we want to commemorate it with you! We thought a great way to do this is by spreading kindness. Thanks, Orion Jean for the reminder. 😀 So, between now and Tuesday, Feb. 22, we’re asking Mansfield residents to show us your kindness. Make a point to help someone smile. Post a comment or pic with what you’re doing below.

If you’re feeling stuck, check out our list of twenty-two for 02.22 for some inspiration. We know we have the best community, help us showcase it.

Donate to a local food drive or food bank.

Help a family member with chores.

Make a point to say “thank you.”

Pick up trash at your office or school.

Sign up with a friend for the tutu 2.2.

Be kind to yourself; eat a healthy snack.

Donate gently used items for others.

Sincerely compliment someone.

Let someone go ahead of you in line.

Introduce yourself or check on a neighbor.

Read a book to a sibling or family member.

Hold the door open for someone.

Donate blood or plasma.

Tell someone a joke.

Call a friend or family member you haven’t talked to in a while.

Buy coffee or a meal for a stranger.

Adopt a pet.

Write a thank you note to someone.

Volunteer

Make it a whole day of no complaints.

Share this list with others.

Make a commitment to be kind everyday.

Orion Jean is a sixth grader at Alma Martinez Intermediate School He was selected as Time Magazine’s “Kid of the Year” from more than 5,000 nominees for his community service campaigns that have helped people in need and inspired others to join his crusade for kindness along the way.

Thank you Orion and City of Mansfield for reminding us all a little bit of kindness goes a long way!