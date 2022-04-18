City of Duncanville RFP Debris Monitoring and Consulting Services

Facebook

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

DISASTER DEBRIS MONITORING AND CONSULTING SERVICES

RFP-22-0019

The City of Duncanville, Texas is soliciting sealed proposals from qualified service providers. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the City of Duncanville Procurement Division, Fiscal Services Department, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, TX 75116

PRE-PROPOSAL

MEETING FOR RFP NO. 22-0019 – DISASTER

DEBRIS MONITORING AND CONSULTING

SERVICES is scheduled for THURSDAY, APRIL 28, 2022, at 10.00 A.M. (CDT)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/376742829

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States: +1 (571) 317-3112

Access Code: 376-742-829

The RFP package is available only online at:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and there is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.

City of Duncanville, Texas

Tayo Sokale

Chief Procurement Officer

purchasing@duncanville.com