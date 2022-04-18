City of Duncanville RFP Debris Monitoring and Consulting Services

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
DISASTER DEBRIS MONITORING AND CONSULTING SERVICES
RFP-22-0019
The City of Duncanville, Texas is soliciting sealed proposals from qualified service providers. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the City of Duncanville Procurement Division, Fiscal Services Department, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, TX 75116
PRE-PROPOSAL
MEETING FOR RFP NO. 22-0019 – DISASTER
DEBRIS MONITORING AND CONSULTING
SERVICES is scheduled for THURSDAY, APRIL 28, 2022, at 10.00 A.M. (CDT)
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/376742829
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States: +1 (571) 317-3112
Access Code: 376-742-829
The RFP package is available only online at:
https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and there is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.
City of Duncanville, Texas
Tayo Sokale
Chief Procurement Officer
purchasing@duncanville.com