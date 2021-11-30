Macy’s Doubles Make-A-Wish Donations For Letters Sent To Santa Through Dec. 4

Facebook

From Sunday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 4, Macy’s will double its donation to Make-A-Wish, donating $2 for every letter sent to Santa online or dropped off at Macy’s stores

NEW YORK, NY – Nov. 30, 2021 – Macy’s will celebrate National Believe Week by doubling its donation to Make-A-Wish as part of Macy’s annual Believe letter-writing campaign. From the start of Believe campaign through its final day on Dec. 24, for every letter sent to Santa online at macys.com/believe or dropped off in Macy’s stores, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.

During National Believe Week, from Sunday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 4, Macy’s has pledged $2 for each letter collected (taking the existing $1 million campaign goal to $2 million) to help children fighting critical illnesses’ life-changing wishes come true.

“Each holiday season, we are awed by the outpouring of support from our customers and colleagues who write their letters to Santa and help us raise millions of dollars for our friends at Make-A-Wish,“ Sam Di Scipio, Macy’s senior director of corporate communications, giving and volunteerism. “Through Macy’s Believe campaign, we can grant wishes that renew hope and transform the lives of children battling critical illnesses.”

In celebration of National Believe Week, Macy’s stores, Make-A-Wish chapters and community partners across the country will host letter-writing parties and encourage letter drop-offs. Now more than ever, these letters to Santa can bring hope and joy to wish kids who are isolated and some of the most vulnerable members of our population.

For parents, educators and community leaders interested in participating in National Believe Week, Macy’s Believe Teacher & Parent Engagement Toolkit provides resources and lesson plans to easily execute within the new environment of virtual learning. These educational materials include letter writing guides, holiday activities and more, offering fun and unique ways for children to learn the importance of giving back to those in need.

This year, Macy’s will help grant wishes across the country, including these three upcoming:

December 1st in Washington, D.C. – 4-year-old Abi, diagnosed with a blood disorder, wishes “to be on a Macy’s billboard”

December 17th in San Francisco, CA – 18-year-old Vivek, diagnosed with leukemia, wishes “to design a t-shirt”

December 17th in Baton Rouge, LA – 3-year-old Acadia, diagnosed with a metabolic disorder, wishes “to restore her toy collection after Hurricane Ida”

Since 2003, Macy’s has donated more than $137 million to Make-A-Wish, including more than $25 million through the retailer’s annual Believe campaign, helping grant more than 16,200 wishes and impact more than 3.2 million people, including wish kids and their families, volunteers, community groups, medical professionals and more.

In addition to writing letters to Santa, find writing guides, local wish stories and more at macys.com/believe. Join the conversation on social by tagging @macys, @makeawish and #MacysBelieve.