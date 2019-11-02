Jeep Reveals Limited Three O Five Edition In Miami

Miami Auto Show Kicks Off At Camp Jeep

There couldn’t have been a better time to board a flight to Miami. The temperature gauge at home had dipped to below freezing and serious coats were required for our trip to the airport. Ah, thank you Mr. K for getting us to the 86 degree warmth of Miami Beach! I loved the heat but knew we’d stay cool in the newly remodeled Miami Convention Center.

Our day began at Camp Jeep with a great breakfast provided by FCA. We sipped on a mimosa while workers continued to set-up the new Jeeps on the 25,000 square foot exhibit. The tracks were to scale with the 13-foot high, 35 degree Jeep Mountain the biggest obstacle.

I have always enjoyed Camp Jeep in the days when I would go into the wilderness with dozens of Jeep owners, marveling that they would put their own vehicles through such extreme travails. This Camp Jeep had no trees and streams to navigate through, but offers Miami Auto Show attendees a chance to ride in the new Jeep Gladiator.

Meet The Jeep Three O Five Wrangler & Gladiator

The most significant reveal of the show – the introduction of the very special Three O Five. The special 305s, sporting special Miami colors (Bright White and Punk’n Orange Metallic, dazzled journalists as they rolled out feet in front of our eyes. Of special interest to collectors is the fact that there will only be a total of 305 of the special edition Jeeps produced – 255 Wranglers and 50 Gladiators.

Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand relates “These models are coming to life with a unique appearance and combination of options, including a Sky One-touch powertop, Sport LED lighting and unique Miami-themed graphics.” Morrison added, “Dealers will be able to add an array of Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar to recreated the rugged and fun versions on display at the Miami Auto Show.”

Moments after I posted a photo of the special Jeeps, a Jeep fanatic messaged me asking about the new Wrangler. Thus, I’ve listed the details of standard equipment on both models:

Jeep Wrangler “Three O Five” Edition – standard model

• Unique hood graphic and hood and side fender decal package

• Sport S model

• 2.0-liter direct-injection turbo engine

• 8-speed automatic transmission

• Sport LED headlight group

• Sky One-touch powertop

• Black fuel filler door

• Jeep Performance Parts grille and surrounds

• 7-inch radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Audio

• All-weather floor mats

Jeep Gladiator “Three O Five” Edition – standard model

• Unique hood graphic and hood and side fender decal package

• Sport S model

• 3.6-liter engine

• Body-color fender flare and all-terrain tire package

• Jeep Performance Parts grille and surrounds

• 7-inch radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Audio

We all know that Jeep enthusiasts want nothing more than to outfit their vehicles with lots of special equipment so they will be unique. A list of more common options that can be added to either the Wrangler or Gladiator “Three O Five” special-edition models include:

• Grille and winch guard

• Tube doors

• Steel front bumper

• Winch and mount

• Fairlead mount kit

• 2-inch lift kit

• 5-inch off-road LED light kit

• 7-inch off-road LED light kit

• Lower A-pillar light mounting brackets

• Winch guard light mounting

• 17-inch Jeep Performance Parts aluminum wheels

• Jeep Performance Parts rock rails

• Door sill guards

• Katzkin leather seats

What a great beginning to a great show!

