Chivalry is Alive & Well at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® May 13 & 14!

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (May 8, 2023): Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is celebrating Chivalry May 13 and 14 and invites everyone to come revel in the chivalry and romance of the Renaissance this weekend! Plus everyone is celebrating Mother’s Day!

New for 2023, kids ages 12 and under get in free on Mother’s Day, May 14th (Sunday only). Up to three kids 5-12 get in free with each paid adult. Kids 4 & under are always free.

Each day at 12:00 noon, couples are invited to celebrate their own modern-day romances with a Renaissance flair by participating in the Vow Renewal Ceremony at the Festival’s Royal Marquee. They will renew their vows and commitments to each other in a lovely, romantic ceremony that is free with Festival admission. For many visitors this is an annual tradition that simply cannot be missed!

Visitors can also join the Knights of the Noble Cause for lessons in how to be chivalrous at 3:00 pm each day at the Royal Marquee. You are sure to see proof that chivalry is indeed alive and well in today’s world!

The Chocolate Sensations Tasting Event returns for its second year as visitors 21+ take a journey of discovering luscious chocolates and how they pair with their favorite wine & beer while being entertained by the wonderful musicians of Scarborough. There will be tasting times at 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm, and 4:00 pm each day. It is the perfect complement to the Celebrating Chivalry weekend! Seating is limited and tickets are selling fast, so get yours today at www.SRFestival.com

“Chivalry in today’s world may be considered a lost art, but it’s alive and well at Scarborough Faire®” says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®. “During our Celebrating Chivalry weekend, we strive to bring some of the honor, courtesy, and courage that embody Chivalry back to our 21st Century visitors. It’s just a little bit of the age-old magic and majesty that makes Scarborough such an amazing place!”.

Guest Artisans this weekend are Curiosities of Skin & Bone (5/6 – 5/14 only), Dancing Glass Studios (5/6 – 5/14 only), Masquerade Life Castings (5/6 – 5/14 only), and Snuggle Dragons. Make sure to check out the 17 new Artisans for 2023 as well!

Limited engagement entertainment this weekend includes Accidental Acrobats, Bettina Bawdeville (PG-16), Ermagerd the Bard, The Inheritance, Lady Prudence, Midwife Crisis (PG-16), The Nature of Mercy, Rover’s Way, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, and Vince Conaway.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! The Festival runs Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, for just three more weeks now through May 29, 2023. Enjoy full combat armored jousting, birds of prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, knighting ceremonies, a 90+ member performing company, and 20+ stages of extraordinary interactive entertainment. Explore the Artisan Marketplace’s 200 shoppes and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, and so much more!

