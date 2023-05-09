What’s Happening In Midlothian This May

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

From concerts to nature walks, there’s a lot happening this month in Midlothian. Don’t miss out on the fun.

Carter BloodCare Blood Drive

Friday, May 12, 2023

This month, give blood to save the lives of local patients in urgent need of transfusions. Lend an arm and donate blood at the Carter BloodCare community drive, hosted by LaRue Miller Elementary.

Raise the Roof ConcertFest May 12 &13

raise the roof concert poster

A two-day music festival organized by the City of Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department, featuring three bands: Le Freak, disco band on Friday; XFactoR, variety dance band on Saturday at 5 p.m., and Dale 305, a tribute to Pit Bull on Saturday at 8 p.m. Concertgoers should bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Food for purchase will be available. Kids can enjoy free face painting and balloon art. Free souvenirs while supplies last. Free shuttle service is available from the Navarro College (Midlothian Campus) parking lot. This event is free and open to the public and is being made possible by presenting co-sponsors Centennial Roofing and Titan Contractors. There are no tickets for this event.

May 13 Annual Hazardous Household Waste Drop-off event

graphic with hazardous chemicals

The Fort Worth Crud Cruiser will be onsite at the Midlothian Public Works service yard on Saturday, May 13, for the annual Hazardous Household Waste Drop-off event.
This event is open to residents living within the city limits of Midlothian AND outside city limits.
VOUCHER MUST BE PURCHASED prior to the event for $20 (residents) or $50 (nonresidents) at Midlothian’s Utility Billing Office, 102 W. Ave. E, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please note that although the event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m., when the Crud Cruiser truck is full, no more hazardous waste can be dropped off at this event. Vouchers may still be used at the Fort Worth Center or at next year’s event.
For examples of waste that is accepted, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/calendar.aspx?EID=13941 or call the Fort Worth Environmental Center at (817) 392-3279

Midlothian Lions Club Pancake Breakfast May 13

pancake breakfast flyer

The Midlothian Lions Club invites the community to come out to the Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, May 13, 7 to 10:30 a.m. at the Midlothian Civic Center, 224 S. 11th Street.

May 19 Night Hike Mockingbird Nature Park 7:30 PM – 10 PM

text about night hike in Midlothian

Experience the natural Texas prairie at night. Led by members of the Texas Master Naturalists Indian Trail Chapter of Navarro and Ellis Counties, the night hike is a fun way to explore the outdoors for all ages. Outdoor clothing, closed-toe shoes, and insect repellent are recommended. Please know that the walking surface is unpaved. The hike will be cancelled in the event of rain.

May 20 Wildflower Nature walk 9 AM – 10:30 AM

mockingbird nature park

Learn about the indigenous plants and wildlife of the Texas prairie at a free, ½-mile nature walk led by a member of the Texas Master Naturalists Indian Trail Chapter of Navarro and Ellis Counties. Comfortable, outdoor clothing, closed-toe shoes, and insect repellent recommended. All ages are welcome but know that the walking surface is unpaved.
Previous articleChivalry is Alive & Well at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® May 13 & 14!
Next articleSH 183, SH 114 NIGHTLY CLOSURES, DETOURS START MAY 10 IN IRVING
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.