What’s Happening In Midlothian This May

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

From concerts to nature walks, there’s a lot happening this month in Midlothian. Don’t miss out on the fun.

Carter BloodCare Blood Drive

Raise the Roof ConcertFest May 12 &13

A two-day music festival organized by the City of Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department, featuring three bands: Le Freak, disco band on Friday; XFactoR, variety dance band on Saturday at 5 p.m., and Dale 305, a tribute to Pit Bull on Saturday at 8 p.m. Concertgoers should bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Food for purchase will be available. Kids can enjoy free face painting and balloon art. Free souvenirs while supplies last. Free shuttle service is available from the Navarro College (Midlothian Campus) parking lot. This event is free and open to the public and is being made possible by presenting co-sponsors Centennial Roofing and Titan Contractors. There are no tickets for this event.

May 13 Annual Hazardous Household Waste Drop-off event

The Fort Worth Crud Cruiser will be onsite at the Midlothian Public Works service yard on Saturday, May 13, for the annual Hazardous Household Waste Drop-off event.

This event is open to residents living within the city limits of Midlothian AND outside city limits.

VOUCHER MUST BE PURCHASED prior to the event for $20 (residents) or $50 (nonresidents) at Midlothian’s Utility Billing Office, 102 W. Ave. E, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please note that although the event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m., when the Crud Cruiser truck is full, no more hazardous waste can be dropped off at this event. Vouchers may still be used at the Fort Worth Center or at next year’s event.

For examples of waste that is accepted, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/calendar.aspx?EID=13941 or call the Fort Worth Environmental Center at (817) 392-3279

Midlothian Lions Club Pancake Breakfast May 13

The Midlothian Lions Club invites the community to come out to the Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, May 13, 7 to 10:30 a.m. at the Midlothian Civic Center, 224 S. 11th Street.

May 19 Night Hike Mockingbird Nature Park 7:30 PM – 10 PM

Experience the natural Texas prairie at night. Led by members of the Texas Master Naturalists Indian Trail Chapter of Navarro and Ellis Counties, the night hike is a fun way to explore the outdoors for all ages. Outdoor clothing, closed-toe shoes, and insect repellent are recommended. Please know that the walking surface is unpaved. The hike will be cancelled in the event of rain.

May 20 Wildflower Nature walk 9 AM – 10:30 AM

Learn about the indigenous plants and wildlife of the Texas prairie at a free, ½-mile nature walk led by a member of the Texas Master Naturalists Indian Trail Chapter of Navarro and Ellis Counties. Comfortable, outdoor clothing, closed-toe shoes, and insect repellent recommended. All ages are welcome but know that the walking surface is unpaved.