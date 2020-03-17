Midlothian ISD COVID-19 Update

Midlothian ISD UPDATE 3/17/2020 3:00 PM

To keep you informed, Ellis County put a disaster declaration in place in an effort to prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus. As a result of this declaration and Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s recommendation for school building closure, we will begin to offer at-home instruction beginning Monday, March 23. We will provide at-home instruction through Friday, April 3. We will continue to monitor and assess this situation and determine whether we can reopen campus buildings on or before Friday, April 3. This evening, we are hosting a Facebook LIVE parent and community meeting and will share the at-home instructional processes.

Since last week, our department of learning has been coordinating this at-home learning effort in case a declaration emergency was made by our county and health officials. This week, our teachers are designing engaging lessons for all students. Soon, we will go live on our website with an at-home instruction portal providing a “one-stop” experience helping you navigate learning at home.

Again, we ask that you join us tonight at 5 p.m. on Facebook LIVE. We will also email after the parent and community Facebook LIVE meeting a very detailed email with critical information. Please look for that email and take some time to read through it.

We recognize we are in unprecedented times and making decisions as quickly as we can as information becomes available. Your support, encouragement and patience have been invaluable. On behalf of all MISD teachers and staff, thank you. Together, we will get through this time and continue to make a difference in the lives of our children.

