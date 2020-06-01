Chamber Kicks Off MidloRises

MidloRises Launches This Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, June 3, the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the “MidloRises” campaign. The Chamber is working with local businesses that will be hosting special events throughout the month of June.

According to Chamber CEO Laura Terhune, “When the government requested that businesses close or change their interaction with customers to limit the spread of the coronavirus, local businesses complied.” She continued, “Thankfully, the numbers of new cases and deaths are decreasing with each passing day.”

Terhune explained, “We want local businesses (especially those who have been closed or reduced services) to organize a small event to welcome their customers and clients back.” Terhune continued, “Some might host an Open House or a Happy Hour while others might offer BOGO (buy one-get one) discounts or a customer appreciation day. Each business should host something that suits their business model while continuing to implement safe practices.”

Midlothian Gets Back To Business

According to Judy Bates, the Chamber’s Member Engagement Coordinator, “All local businesses are encouraged to host one or more special events in the month of June to celebrate that Midlothian is ‘getting back to business’.” Bates continued, “We will promote all of those events on the Chamber’s website, calendar and Facebook #MidloRises page.”

To create public awareness, Branded Republic has set up a page to purchase #MidloRises t-shirts with proceeds benefiting the campaign. #MidloRises yard signs are available at the Midlothian Chamber offices located at 513 S. 9th Street Monday through Friday 9 am to 4 pm. and a video series is planned.

Sponsors of the #MidloRises campaign so far include Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Bloomfield Homes, Texas Ace Heating & Air, UPS Store, Paul Perry (County Commissioner), and Salon 180.

The Chamber’s 2020 Chairman of the Board is Judy McGraw. McGraw, a realtor and small business owner, added, “We want the community to know that our businesses are open and ready to serve your needs – and the Chamber is here to support and promote them every step of the way.”

Businesses and organizations interested in participating in the #MidloRises campaign, email info@midlothianchamber.org or call 972-723-8600.

